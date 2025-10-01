Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in DigiStor, Leading Provider of Secure Data-at-Rest (DAR) Solutions

"DigiStor has a clear technological edge, a well-defined highly differentiated path to market with their OEM partners, and strong market momentum with the demand for secure Data-at-Rest solutions only accelerating." Post this

"Partnering with Pike Street opens exciting new opportunities for our mission-driven customers, our OEM partners, and our team," said Dave Withers, CEO of DigiStor. "With their support, we now have the resources to scale our business, accelerate innovation, and advance our technology, ensuring we continue to deliver the trusted, certified data protection required for mission-driven applications."

Pike Street plans to invest across the organization to support DigiStor's organic growth initiatives, including expanding its product line, strengthening OEM partnerships, and extending its geographic reach. They will pursue strategic acquisitions in adjacent markets to further accelerate growth.

"We are excited to join forces with the DigiStor team at this pivotal point," said Dave Dandel, Partner at Pike Street. "They have a clear technological edge, a well-defined highly differentiated path to market with their OEM partners, and strong market momentum with the demand for secure Data-at-Rest solutions only accelerating. We look forward to helping them scale and solidify their position as the market leader."

Pike Street invests in middle-market companies with strong technical expertise, established market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional and technical customers and commercial growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services.

About DigiStor

DigiStor, formerly CRU Data Security Group (CDSG), headquartered in Vancouver, WA, is a leading provider of highly secure solid-state drives (SSDs) and removable SSDs used in mission-driven applications. Built on advanced patented technology and certified to the highest US government standards, Digistor's SSDs are integrated into solutions for securing data at rest (DAR), delivering secure data protection in the most demanding military, government, industrial, commercial, and enterprise environments. More information is available at www.digistor.com.

About Pike Street Capital

Pike Street Capital is a Seattle-based firm specializing in middle-market investments across the industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and business services sectors. The firm leverages an integrated investment and operational approach to drive long-term value creation, working closely with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance capabilities, scale operations, and build market-leading businesses. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

