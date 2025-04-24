Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in Superior Duct Fabrication

Pike Street Capital, a growth-oriented industrial technology focused private equity firm based in Seattle, has announced an investment in Superior Duct Fabrication, a leading fabricator of highly technical commercial ducting and related specialty products serving a variety of HVAC markets requiring custom solutions.

SEATTLE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pike Street Capital ("Pike Street"), a growth-oriented industrial technology focused private equity firm based in Seattle, has announced an investment in Superior Duct Fabrication ("Superior"), a leading fabricator of highly technical commercial ducting and related specialty products serving a variety of HVAC markets requiring custom solutions. The new platform investment represents a strategic entry into the growing HVAC and air handling sector for Pike Street.

Founded in 2002 by industry veteran Mike Hilgert, Superior has become a trusted partner for leading mechanical and HVAC contractors in the Western U.S., offering a comprehensive product portfolio, extensive design and manufacturing capability, and integrated transportation services. With strong union relationships, the business is well positioned to provide solutions across diverse and technically demanding end markets, including data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, education (school and university), healthcare (hospital and medical research), government, industrial, and hospitality sectors. Increasing demands for efficiency and air quality drive end users and contractors to partner with Superior. Superior operates out of five manufacturing locations including Pomona, CA (headquarters), Camarillo, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, as well as a newly opened facility in Columbus, OH to serve the semiconductor and data center markets.

"It was critical to find a partner who not only shared our values and long-term vision, but also brought operational expertise to help us execute and grow," said Hilgert. "Pike Street Capital is exactly that partner." Hilgert will retain a significant investment in the business and will continue to lead the organization as CEO.

Pike Street plans to invest across the organization to support Superior's continued expansion, including investments in product development, safety and productivity enhancements, new facilities, geographic expansion, acquisitions, and workforce growth.

"We're excited to partner with Mike and the entire Superior team," said Dave Dandel, Partner at Pike Street Capital. "They've built a high-performing organization with a strong reputation in the industry, and we see a great opportunity to build on that foundation - expanding capacity, entering new geographies, and enhancing capabilities to add even more value to demanding customers."

Pike Street invests in middle-market companies with strong technical expertise, established market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional and technical customers and commercial growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services.

Media Contact

Cathy McBeth, Pike Street Capital, 1 206-949-9312, [email protected], www.pikestreetcapital.com

SOURCE Pike Street Capital