Pike Street Capital Announces the Successful Sale of Head Rush Technologies

Head Rush is recognized as the leading maker of auto belays, with its TRUBLUE™ auto belay a staple in indoor climbing gyms and adventure parks worldwide.

"It has been exciting to partner with this dynamic business," said Ed Whatley, partner at Pike Street Capital. "The team has been nothing short of impressive, particularly given the impact that the COVID pandemic had on this market. The business came out of it stronger than ever, opening two European facilities, adding new service programs and new products, including the first of its kind 'catch-and-hold' auto belay."

D.A. Davidson & Co. and Perkins Coie, LLP served as advisors to Head Rush for the transaction.

About Head Rush Technologies

A global leader in the adventure industry, Head Rush provides customers with the safety equipment and service support they need to create the most enjoyable climb, zip, and jump experiences for their guests while increasing throughput and mitigating risks. Head Rush's TRUBLUE™ device is the category leading auto belay system globally supporting over 1 billion climbs across more than 70 countries annually. Head Rush products can be found in climbing gyms, family entertainment centers, and adventure parks, among other facility types. More information is available at www.headrushtech.com.

About Pike Street Capital

Pike Street invests in middle market companies with leading market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets industrial technology sectors serving professional customers and B2B growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including engineered products, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and industrial services.

With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

Media Contact

Cathy McBeth, Pike Street Capital, 1 206-949-9312, [email protected], www.pikestreetcapital.com

SOURCE Pike Street Capital