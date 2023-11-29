Pikespeak Integrates Mailchain to Turn On-Chain Data Insights Into Actions with Web3 Email Communication

The Mailchain and Pikespeak integration ushers in a new era for personalized project-to-user engagement: NEAR projects can make data-driven decisions and send customized communication to subgroups of their users directly through web3 email.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mailchain, the multichain communication layer for web3, has announced a new integration with Pikespeak, a leading blockchain data platform for projects built on NEAR Protocol. The Mailchain and Pikespeak integration ushers in a new era for personalized project-to-user engagement: NEAR projects can make data-driven decisions and send customized communication to subgroups of their users directly through web3 email.

Built on the NEAR Protocol, Pikespeak is a visual data and analytics solution which empowers individuals and projects (DeFi, DAOs, Gaming, and NFT, etc.) to unlock key insights and trends. The data and analytics solution has attracted top NEAR projects, including Ref Finance, Immunefi, Proximity Labs, and Octopus Network, most recently being used to ensure the success of the NEAR Digital Collective election. The integration with Mailchain allows for secure, personalized communication based on curated insights. Mailchain's communication protocol ensures end-to-end encryption and verification of sender and receiver so that users can trust the communications from their favorite projects.

Drop by Pikespeak is an integration with Mailchain which offers an analytics dashboard that enables grouping or segmenting of wallet addresses by smart contract(s) or other data points (i.e. period of activity, amount spent). Once segmented, projects can send web3 emails directly from the platform to these contacts. Each email campaign includes analytics to gain insight into relevant on-chain actions taken by the wallet addresses.

Ref Finance, a leading crypto trading platform which oversees approximately 80% of the volume on the NEAR protocol, with over 92,000 top traders, showcases the power of this integration. They use Pikespeak to identify these top traders and reach out to them directly, using just their wallet address, to relay exclusive and relevant content. Ref Finance is also using Pikespeak to help onboard new users by automating the delivery of "getting started" content direct to users' inboxes. Ref Finance users can now check their Mailchain inbox and hear directly from the team about what's coming next.

"Pikespeak's integration with Mailchain represents a significant step forward in our vision to make web3 email not just a communication tool but a way projects can actively engage their users from verifiable addresses. By understanding user data at a granular level and being able to communicate insights directly, Pikespeak is pioneering a new era of user engagement." said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Mailchain.

"The integration with Mailchain will enable projects and marketers to engage with their users through the most successful communications tool ever invented: email. Icing on the cake, the end-to-end experience for users will remain 100% Web3. I am very excited about our collaboration with Mailchain and I see this integration as the beginning of a long and fruitful journey with additional features (ie email on-chain notifications, NFT or token drops)" said Didier Pironi, CEO and Co-founder at Pikespeak

About Mailchain

Mailchain is the communication layer for Web3. With one simple, elegant inbox, users can send and receive private mail using Web3 identities and blockchain addresses. Application developers can directly communicate with users or build applications that use the open-source protocol using the Mailchain SDK.

About Pikespeak

Launched in summer 2022, Pikespeak.ai is a Data & Analytics platform built on NEAR protocol. The solution has already attracted 1,200+ early users and is used by top-tier projects within the ecosystem - including Immunefi, Proximity Labs, Ref Finance, Stader - to help them make better data-driven decisions for their businesses. The team has recently released its enterprise-grade API, offering to Web3 projects and institutions the access to 50+ data endpoints.

