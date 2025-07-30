Pilates Icon Elizabeth Larkam Expands Exclusive Teaching on BeWellStayWell.net

"Elizabeth offers a unique mix of insight and experience. Her live classes offer a powerful space for Pilates instructors and movement enthusiasts to engage with Pilates-based movement from an innovative and evolving perspective," says Ada Wells, PT, DPT, NCPT, founder of BeWellStayWell.net. Post this

"Elizabeth offers a unique mix of insight and experience. Her live classes offer a powerful space for Pilates instructors and movement enthusiasts to engage with Pilates-based movement from an innovative and evolving perspective," says Ada Wells, PT, DPT, NCPT, founder of BeWellStayWell.net.

What Subscribers Receive at BeWellStayWell.net:

80+ live classes each month, including Pilates, TRX®, kettlebells, Oov®, BOSU®, and balance training designed for a variety of fitness levels and abilities.

Unlimited access to 650+ on-demand classes

Smart support for aging joints, injury recovery, pain relief, and mobility

A safe, welcoming space for bodies that have been places

Elizabeth's Classes Offer:

Advanced instruction for Pilates professionals and serious students

Prop- and equipment-based formats, including reformers, Wunda chairs, and foam rollers

A unique opportunity to expand movement skills and deepen somatic awareness

Her increased teaching coincides with the release of her co-edited textbook, Pilates Applications for Health Conditions (Handspring, 2025), a comprehensive two-volume reference for adapting Pilates to clinical populations.

Learn more and join her classes: www.BeWellStayWell.net/elizabethlarkam

About Elizabeth Larkam, NCPT

Elizabeth Larkam, NCPT, recently co-edited Pilates Applications for Health Conditions (Handspring, 2025) and authored Fascia in Motion (Handspring, 2017). She was awarded the Medal of the Danish Society of Military Medicine in recognition of her efforts to improve rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. An international movement educator for four decades, Elizabeth designed Pilates programs for orthopedic, spine, chronic pain, and neurological conditions. She lectured in Exercise and Sports Science at USF and in Dance at San Francisco State University. ELARKAM Movement Education and her private practice are based in Georgetown, Texas.

About BeWellStayWell.net

Created by physical therapist and movement educator Ada Wells, PT, DPT, NCPT, BeWellStayWell.net is an online wellness studio focused on midlife and beyond. The platform offers live and on-demand classes taught by credentialed professionals in Pilates, physical therapy, and strength training. Its mission is to help members move better, feel stronger, and stay independent every step of the way.

Pricing starts at $33.25/month (billed annually) or $39/month (cancel anytime). Explore: www.BeWellStayWell.net

