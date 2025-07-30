Pilates Icon Elizabeth Larkam Expands Exclusive Teaching on BeWellStayWell.net

BeWellStayWell.net subscribers now have access to daily classes taught by internationally recognized Pilates educator Elizabeth Larkam, in addition to other expert-led live and on-demand programs for strength, mobility, and aging well.
HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeWellStayWell.net, a leading virtual platform for intelligent movement and mindful fitness, proudly announces the expanded presence of internationally respected Pilates educator, author, and Balanced Body® Master Instructor Elizabeth Larkam. Known as a pioneer in the Pilates field, Larkam now teaches 11 live online classes per week, exclusively available to Be Well–Stay Well™ members.
Elizabeth's expanded schedule brings new depth to a robust platform that already features over 80 live classes each month and a growing on-demand library of 650+ sessions. Her classes offer advanced instruction tailored for Pilates instructors and experienced practitioners, blending scientific precision with creative movement.
"Elizabeth offers a unique mix of insight and experience. Her live classes offer a powerful space for Pilates instructors and movement enthusiasts to engage with Pilates-based movement from an innovative and evolving perspective," says Ada Wells, PT, DPT, NCPT, founder of BeWellStayWell.net.
What Subscribers Receive at BeWellStayWell.net:
- 80+ live classes each month, including Pilates, TRX®, kettlebells, Oov®, BOSU®, and balance training designed for a variety of fitness levels and abilities.
- Unlimited access to 650+ on-demand classes
- Smart support for aging joints, injury recovery, pain relief, and mobility
- A safe, welcoming space for bodies that have been places
Elizabeth's Classes Offer:
- Advanced instruction for Pilates professionals and serious students
- Prop- and equipment-based formats, including reformers, Wunda chairs, and foam rollers
- A unique opportunity to expand movement skills and deepen somatic awareness
Her increased teaching coincides with the release of her co-edited textbook, Pilates Applications for Health Conditions (Handspring, 2025), a comprehensive two-volume reference for adapting Pilates to clinical populations.
Learn more and join her classes: www.BeWellStayWell.net/elizabethlarkam
About Elizabeth Larkam, NCPT
Elizabeth Larkam, NCPT, recently co-edited Pilates Applications for Health Conditions (Handspring, 2025) and authored Fascia in Motion (Handspring, 2017). She was awarded the Medal of the Danish Society of Military Medicine in recognition of her efforts to improve rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. An international movement educator for four decades, Elizabeth designed Pilates programs for orthopedic, spine, chronic pain, and neurological conditions. She lectured in Exercise and Sports Science at USF and in Dance at San Francisco State University. ELARKAM Movement Education and her private practice are based in Georgetown, Texas.
About BeWellStayWell.net
Created by physical therapist and movement educator Ada Wells, PT, DPT, NCPT, BeWellStayWell.net is an online wellness studio focused on midlife and beyond. The platform offers live and on-demand classes taught by credentialed professionals in Pilates, physical therapy, and strength training. Its mission is to help members move better, feel stronger, and stay independent every step of the way.
Pricing starts at $33.25/month (billed annually) or $39/month (cancel anytime). Explore: www.BeWellStayWell.net
