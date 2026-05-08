Pillar Accounting & Technology Launches With a Tech-Driven, Complete-System Approach to Accounting and Advisory

"Most businesses don't need another disconnected service provider. They need a complete accounting system that actually works," said Founder Shelly Lingor. "That means clean books, integrated technology, clear reporting, and people who can help turn financial data into real business decisions." Post this

Pillar delivers fully managed accounting ecosystems that combine cloud accounting, technology integration, workflow optimization, and advisory support into one connected system. The firm provides services ranging from day-to-day accounting operations through fractional CFO and strategic advisory support.

"Most businesses don't need another disconnected service provider. They need a complete accounting system that actually works," said Lingor. "That means clean books, integrated technology, clear reporting, and people who can help turn financial data into real business decisions."

Pillar serves four core client groups:

CPA firms seeking outsourced Client Accounting Services (CAS) support without expanding internal headcount

Nonprofit organizations requiring compliant, specialized financial management

Growing businesses that have outgrown basic bookkeeping

E-commerce and multi-entity businesses in need of stronger operational and financial systems

Unlike traditional outsourced accounting providers, Pillar does not offer tax preparation or wealth management services. That positioning allows the firm to operate as a collaborative, non-competing partner to CPA firms and advisory practices.

The firm's technology-forward model includes expertise in platforms such as QuickBooks Online, Xero, A2X, Cin7 Core, workflow automation systems, and emerging AI-driven operational tools. Pillar also provides accounting system implementation, workflow design, cloud migrations, secure client data hosting, and ongoing optimization support.

Pillar's launch comes at a time when many CPA firms are overwhelmed by bookkeeping demands, staffing shortages, and growing client expectations around technology and advisory services.

"We've seen firms spend too much time buried in accounting cleanup and operational issues instead of focusing on higher-value advisory work," Lingor said. "Our role is to remove that burden so firms and business owners can focus on growth, strategy, and serving their clients well."

The company's leadership team includes Jay Kimelman, who recently joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer and leads Pillar's Virtual Chief Technology Officer (VCTO) practice. His background in outsourced accounting, automation, systems integration, and AI-driven workflows strengthens the firm's operational and technology capabilities.

Pillar's approach is rooted in what the firm describes as a "no-judgment partnership" philosophy—recognizing that many businesses seeking accounting support are navigating rapid growth, operational complexity, or financial systems that have fallen behind.

"Messy books are usually a symptom of growth without infrastructure," Lingor said. "We've seen this before. Our job is to help clients build the systems and visibility they need moving forward."

The firm will initially focus on serving clients and partners throughout Florida and Georgia, with a broader nationwide growth strategy centered on CPA firm partnerships and cloud-based service delivery.

For more information, visit pillaraccountingandtechnology.com.

ABOUT PILLAR ACCOUNTING & TECHNOLOGY

Pillar Accounting & Technology is a technology-enabled accounting and advisory firm serving CPA firms, nonprofits, and growing businesses. The firm provides outsourced accounting, cloud accounting systems, and strategic advisory services designed to deliver clean financials, operational clarity, and better business decision-making. Pillar combines integrated technology with expert human support to help clients build scalable accounting systems that grow with their businesses.

Media Contact

Shelly Lingor, Pillar Accounting & Technology, 1 9047549488, [email protected], https://pillaraccountingandtechnology.com/

SOURCE Pillar Accounting & Technology