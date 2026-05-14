Pillar Accounting & Technology Welcomes Jay Kimelman as Chief Operating Officer

"Most businesses don't need more tools. They need a system that makes everything work together," said Kimelman. "That's what excites me about Pillar. We're helping clients build complete accounting and operational systems that give them real clarity and help them scale with confidence." Post this

He will also lead Pillar's Virtual Chief Technology Officer (VCTO) practice, helping clients evaluate, implement, and optimize the systems that run their businesses. His work spans accounting technology, CRM platforms, practice management systems, inventory management, point-of-sale tools, marketing platforms, workflow automation, and emerging AI-driven solutions.

"Jay understands what growing businesses and CPA firms are actually dealing with because he's lived it," said Shelly Lingor, founder of Pillar Accounting & Technology. "He combines operational leadership with deep technology experience, which fits perfectly with how we help clients build stronger accounting systems, cleaner workflows, and better visibility into their businesses."

Before joining Pillar, Kimelman founded and scaled his own outsourced accounting firm serving six- and seven-figure e-commerce brands. After successfully exiting the business, he spent more than four years at High Rock Accounting. Earlier in his career, he owned and operated multiple businesses, including a manufacturing company serving both B2B and B2C markets.

That entrepreneurial background continues to shape his approach to operations, technology, and advisory work.

"Most businesses don't need more tools. They need a system that makes everything work together," said Kimelman. "That's what excites me about Pillar. We're not just cleaning up books. We're helping clients build complete accounting and operational systems that give them real clarity and help them scale with confidence."

Kimelman has worked with workflow automation and no-code technologies since the early days of the space, long before tools like Make and n8n became mainstream. Today, his focus includes AI-powered workflows, operational automation, and practical technology solutions that reduce friction and improve decision-making.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of South Florida and is a Florida Certified Public Accountant.

Based in the greater Orlando area, Kimelman lives in Ocoee with his family. Outside of work, he is an avid NASCAR fan, a hands-on builder, and a longtime supporter of his daughter's competitive dance career. His wife is a mental health counselor and former trauma nurse. Recently, his projects have included building raised-bed vegetable gardens and developing AI-powered personal health and productivity tools.

Pillar Accounting & Technology provides technology-enabled outsourced accounting, advisory, and cloud accounting solutions for CPA firms, nonprofits, and growing businesses. The firm helps organizations build complete accounting systems that combine clean financials, integrated technology, and strategic advisory support.

For more information, visit pillaraccountingandtechnology.com or connect with Jay Kimelman on LinkedIn.

ABOUT PILLAR ACCOUNTING & TECHNOLOGY

Pillar Accounting & Technology is a technology-enabled accounting and advisory firm serving CPA firms, nonprofits, and growing businesses. The firm provides outsourced accounting, cloud accounting systems, and strategic advisory services designed to deliver clean financials, operational clarity, and better business decision-making. Pillar combines integrated technology with expert human support to help clients build scalable accounting systems that grow with their businesses.

Media Contact

Shelly Lingor, Pillar Accounting & Technology, 1 904-754-9488, [email protected], https://pillaraccountingandtechnology.com/

SOURCE Pillar Accounting & Technology