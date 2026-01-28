Pillars of Change Media Launches as Content with a Conscience

"We're building an engine for equity where storytelling and social action are one and the same." Post this

"We're building an engine for equity where storytelling and social action are one and the same," said Taylor. "By integrating philanthropy into our bottom line, we ensure every view contributes to a more just and sustainable future."

With a mission to move audiences to action through narrative-rich content, every POC project aligns with the company's five pillars of purpose: human rights, health and wellness, food insecurity, education and social justice. This commitment is underscored by the studio's launch programming: "Pride This Way Hosted by Soraya" and "Court on Trial Hosted by Cris Wright." A percentage of profits is donated directly to nonprofits, survivors, or communities impacted by that pillar of purpose. The social-impact model embeds transparent, repeatable social impact into studio operations.

To manage the program, POC has tapped UPI Loan Fund, a CDFI and nonprofit that will also facilitate quarterly donations to trusted individuals, communities, and nonprofits. "UPILF has a long history of partnering with mission-driven organizations to transform capitalism into humanism," said Frank Crump, founder of UPILF. "Aligning with Pillars of Change enables us to turn media engagement into direct financial empowerment for the communities we serve."

Through partnerships with visionaries, activists, experts, and nonprofits, POC will amplify underrepresented voices and challenge harmful narratives, turning audience engagement into advocacy and funding for those at the heart of these movements.

ABOUT PILLARS OF CHANGE MEDIA

Pillars of Change Media (POC) is a purpose-driven content studio where storytelling meets systemic action. By integrating philanthropy into its core business model, POC turns audience engagement into essential resources for the communities and organizations at the heart of social movements. To learn more, visit PillarsOfChange.com.

Media Contact

T.M. Rodriguez, Pillars of Change Media, 1 917-818-0884 1, [email protected], pillarsofchange.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Pillars of Change Media