Pillars of Change Media Launches as Content with a Conscience

Pillars of Change Media (POC) officially launches as a purpose-driven content studio merging storytelling and social action. Founded by seasoned producer H.J. Taylor, POC develops multimedia projects—from podcasts to digital experiences—designed to inspire change and drive measurable impact. With every production tied to one of its five pillars—human rights, social justice, education, health and wellness, and food insecurity—POC integrates philanthropy into its business model, donating a portion of profits to communities and nonprofits advancing equity.
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillars of Change, LLC (POC), launches today as a purpose-driven content studio that turns powerful storytelling into measurable social impact. From podcasts and immersive experiences to digital applications, the studio is built on a simple premise: content should do more than inform and inspire—it should fund change for the communities most affected by injustice.
Pillars of Change Founder and Executive Producer H.J. Taylor brings more than a decade of TV, film and radio experience, including collaborations with such entertainment powerhouses as World of Wonder Productions, VH1 and BET. In 2025, POC formed a strategic joint venture with Horlock House, a UK-based agency founded by Jack Horlock, whose portfolio includes work with some of the world's biggest brands, including Yahoo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, BMW and Jean Paul Gaultier.
"We're building an engine for equity where storytelling and social action are one and the same," said Taylor. "By integrating philanthropy into our bottom line, we ensure every view contributes to a more just and sustainable future."
With a mission to move audiences to action through narrative-rich content, every POC project aligns with the company's five pillars of purpose: human rights, health and wellness, food insecurity, education and social justice. This commitment is underscored by the studio's launch programming: "Pride This Way Hosted by Soraya" and "Court on Trial Hosted by Cris Wright." A percentage of profits is donated directly to nonprofits, survivors, or communities impacted by that pillar of purpose. The social-impact model embeds transparent, repeatable social impact into studio operations.
To manage the program, POC has tapped UPI Loan Fund, a CDFI and nonprofit that will also facilitate quarterly donations to trusted individuals, communities, and nonprofits. "UPILF has a long history of partnering with mission-driven organizations to transform capitalism into humanism," said Frank Crump, founder of UPILF. "Aligning with Pillars of Change enables us to turn media engagement into direct financial empowerment for the communities we serve."
Through partnerships with visionaries, activists, experts, and nonprofits, POC will amplify underrepresented voices and challenge harmful narratives, turning audience engagement into advocacy and funding for those at the heart of these movements.
