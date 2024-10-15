Pillow Cube Expands Popular Kids Cube to 3,200 Walmart Locations Nationwide

Pillow Cube, the innovative brand revolutionizing side-sleeping with its cube-shaped pillows, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its popular Kids Cube pillow at 3,200 Walmart locations.
OREM, Utah, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillow Cube, the innovative brand revolutionizing side-sleeping with its cube-shaped pillows, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its popular Kids Cube pillow at 3,200 Walmart locations. As of October 12th, two styles—Trex and Rainbow Unicorn—are now available in Walmart's impulse department at the front end, offering young side sleepers premium comfort and support at an affordable MSRP of $19.99.
The Kids Cube, specifically designed for children who sleep on their sides, provides optimal alignment and cushioning to promote restful, healthy sleep. Previously sold exclusively on the Pillow Cube website, this expansion into Walmart stores allows more families to access high-quality, specialized sleep solutions.
"After seeing the love children and parents have for the Kids Cube, we're thrilled to partner with Walmart to make it more accessible to families across the country," said Jay Davis, Founder of Pillow Cube. "We believe everyone deserves the best night's sleep, no matter their age. By launching in Walmart, we're able to reach even more side sleepers who can benefit from our product."
The Kids Cube is the perfect toy by day and sleep companion by night, featuring a patent-pending 'No-Fold Middle' that ensures your child can roll around without the pillow folding and disrupting their sleep. These comforting travel companions are ideal for flights, long drives, and help children rest easily once they arrive at their destination.
About Pillow Cube
Pillow Cube is dedicated to revolutionizing sleep for side sleepers of all ages with its innovative cube-shaped pillows. The brand's products are designed to support healthy sleep posture, reduce pain, and improve sleep quality. Pillow Cube continues to expand its offerings to meet the diverse needs of sleepers around the world. Pillow Cube also offers affiliate partnerships.
