Pilot Study Demonstrates GLiFT Radiation Protection System Reduces Muscle Activity and Strain for Healthcare Providers

By employing the Orthopedic Principle of Force Transfer, the GLiFT system provides an ergonomic advantage, helping to alleviate the musculoskeletal problems that our health care providers endure. Post this

These injuries are exacerbated by the awkward positioning and the heavy lead aprons required for radiation protection during surgery (Swank et al., 2022). A typical lead vest and skirt can weigh approximately 20 pounds, contributing to thoracic kyphosis and increased lateral deviation from postural loading. With repeated use, this extra weight places constant stress on the posterior back muscles, leading to pain and injury.

The GLiFT Radiation Protection System addresses these challenges by reducing muscle activity in critical muscle groups. The pilot study highlights the system's benefits in maintaining ergonomic positions during Cardiac Cath Procedures, reducing strain in the trapezius muscles, especially in extreme postures commonly used by physicians.

"This groundbreaking study lays the foundation for future clinical evaluations to further validate the benefits of the GLiFT system for healthcare workers in the fluoroscopy suite," said Todd Flohr, CEO of Salus Scientific. "By employing the Orthopedic Principle of Force Transfer, the GLiFT system provides an ergonomic advantage, helping to alleviate the musculoskeletal problems that our health care providers endure."

The GLiFT system's ergonomic benefits are critical in reducing the risk of musculoskeletal injuries among surgeons, interventionalists and healthcare providers, promoting a safer and more comfortable working environment. As Salus Scientific continues to innovate in the field of radiation protection, this pilot study underscores the company's commitment to advancing healthcare technology that protects both medical professionals and patients.

For more information about the GLiFT Radiation Protection System and Salus Scientific's commitment to innovative medical technologies, visit Salus Scientific: https://theglift.com/.

References:

Heijnen, M (2024) Effectiveness of the GLIFT Device on Reducing Muscle Activity in Posterior Muscles

Lucasti C, Maraschiello M, Slowinski J, Kowalski J. Prevalence of Back and Neck Pain in Orthopaedic Surgeons in Western New York. Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Global Research & Reviews. 2022 Jan;6(1):e21-00252. DOI: 10.5435/jaaosglobal-d-21-00252. PMID: 34989709; PMCID: PMC8740880.

Rață, A. L., Barac, S., Garleanu, L. L., & Onofrei, R. R. (2021). Work-Related Musculoskeletal Complaints in Surgeons. Healthcare (Basel, Switzerland), 9(11), 1482. https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare9111482.

Xu, A. L., Covarrubias, O. G., Yakkanti, R. R., Sotsky, R. B., & Aiyer, A. A. (2023). The Biomechanical Burden of Orthopaedic Procedures and Musculoskeletal Injuries Sustained by Orthopaedic Surgeons: A Systematic Review. JBJS reviews, 11(1), e22.00202.

About Salus Scientific

Salus Scientific Corp., a Charleston, South Carolina-based company established in 2021, produces innovative medical technologies benefiting both healthcare workers and patients. The company's first commercialized medical device, the GLift Pro, is a next-generation radiation protection system that was designed to help alleviate the musculoskeletal issues associated with wearing heavy lead aprons. To learn more, visit https://theglift.com/.

Media Contact

Todd Flohr, Salus Scientific, 1 843-367-5187, [email protected], https://theglift.com/

SOURCE Salus Scientific