Pimcore and Credencys Solutions Enter Strategic Partnership

"We are thrilled to take our partnership with Pimcore to the next level," said Sandeep Agrawal, CEO of Credencys Solutions. "As a Strategic Partner, we gain closer collaboration and access to advanced Pimcore capabilities, ensuring our clients receive the most innovative solutions in the USA & across North America."

The collaboration is particularly strategic as it leverages Credencys Solutions strong presence and deep technological expertise to support Pimcore's growth in the North American market. This partnership strengthens their ability to offer enhanced digital solutions by providing comprehensive data and experience management solutions on a global scale.

"The expertise of Credencys Solutions in data management and engineering, combined with their Pimcore proficiency, positions them as a Strategic Pimcore Partner," according to Dietmar Rietsch, Managing Director at Pimcore. "This partnership enables Credencys Solutions to innovate and enhance the efficiency of the customer experience journey for their clients in North America."

This partnership sets the stage for exciting developments and continued growth in the future.

About Credencys Solutions Inc. (https://www.credencys.com/)

Credencys Solutions Inc. is a leading Data Management company. With 15+ years of proven success in implementing Data strategy, engineering, and analytics solutions, we help businesses harness the full potential of their Data.

About Pimcore (https://pimcore.com/)

Pimcore is an analyst-ranked IT company that provides innovative data and experience management solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salzburg, Austria. More than 110,000 customers, including Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi, Sony, and Audi, already rely on Pimcore. The Pimcore Platform aggregates, enriches, and manages enterprise data, providing customers with up-to-date, consistent, and personalized experiences. Its Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), Digital Experience Management (DXP/CMS), and Digital Commerce modules are recognized by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester. The consolidated platform provides companies with a "trusted view" of information (products, assets, and customers) to eliminate data silos, optimize operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and minimize IT costs.

Media Contact

Credencys Marketing, Credencys Solutions Inc., 1 562-787-0231, [email protected], https://www.credencys.com/

SOURCE Credencys Solutions Inc.