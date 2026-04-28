Pinalli selects ISC-CX for customer experience program in Italy

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director of ISC-CX said: "Pinalli clearly places strong value on customer experience and service quality. We are pleased to support the company with a mystery shopping program that helps translate customer expectations into practical insights and continuous improvement." Post this

The collaboration reflects Pinalli's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality service and reinforcing its position as a customer-focused leader in the beauty retail sector. ISC-CX will contribute its expertise in customer experience measurement, program refinement, and modern reporting solutions to support Pinalli with clear, actionable insights.

"We are very proud to work with Pinalli on this important initiative," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director of ISC-CX. "Pinalli clearly places strong value on customer experience and service quality. We are pleased to support the company with a mystery shopping program that helps translate customer expectations into practical insights and continuous improvement."

With this collaboration, ISC-CX continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for retail brands seeking to improve customer experience through tailored mystery shopping programs and flexible reporting solutions.

About Pinalli:

Pinalli is one of Italy's leading beauty retailers, with more than 100 beauty stores and a strong e-commerce presence. The company offers a wide selection of beauty, fragrance, skincare, and personal care products, with a clear focus on creating an engaging and inspiring shopping experience for its customers. (pinalli.it)

About ISC-CX:

ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. The multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. You can find client references and CX solutions at www.isc-cx.com.

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX