Pine Grove Crossing Invites Families to "Wisdom on Wheels" Event Featuring Jack York and an Interview with Centenarian Resident

"We are proud to create meaningful experiences for our residents while opening our doors to local families who are exploring senior living options for a loved one." — Kim Backes, Executive Director. Post this

For seven years, York has traveled the country interviewing thousands of senior living residents and gathering lessons on purpose, connection, and aging well. During the Pine Grove Crossing event, attendees will hear stories and insights centered on joy, resilience, choice, and community. According to the event flyer, guests will hear what people wish they had done sooner, discover what keeps life engaging and meaningful, learn what many people stop worrying about as they age, recognize what becomes easier when life is shared, and gain clarity on what truly matters next.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to experience the warmth, wisdom, and connection that make our community so special," said Kim Backes, Executive Director. "We are proud to create meaningful experiences for our residents while opening our doors to local families who are exploring senior living options for a loved one."

Pine Grove Crossing offers assisted living and memory care in a welcoming, maintenance-free setting where residents can enjoy well-designed apartment homes, enriching activities, chef-prepared dining, and personalized support. The community also features Montessori Moments in Time™, Meridian Senior Living's exclusive memory care programming, designed to bring purpose and success-oriented engagement to residents living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The event will also provide guests with an opportunity to meet team members, learn more about the community's lifestyle and care offerings, and see how Pine Grove Crossing supports residents in living with comfort, dignity, and joy.

RSVP today by calling (720) 409-1682. Space is limited.

About Pine Grove Crossing

Pine Grove Crossing is a senior living community in Parker, Colorado, offering assisted living and memory care in a warm, engaging environment designed to help residents live well each day. Located at 19160 Cottonwood Drive, the community features thoughtfully designed apartment homes, personalized support, chef-prepared dining, enriching activities, and maintenance-free living. Pine Grove Crossing is proud to provide Montessori Moments in Time™, a purpose-driven memory care program exclusive to Meridian Senior Living communities. With a focus on whole-person wellness, meaningful connection, and extraordinary experiences, Pine Grove Crossing helps residents and families feel supported through every stage of the senior living journey. For more information, please visit www.pinegrovecrossing.com or call 303-996-8000.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com

SOURCE Pine Grove Crossing