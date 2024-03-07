Pine Services Group Appoints Jana Schmidt as CEO

Schmidt brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the ERP unit of Evergreen, Pine Services Group

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Pine Services Group, , the global business applications software and services branch of Evergreen, announces the appointment of Jana Schmidt as its new chief executive officer. Schmidt's leadership will play a pivotal role in guiding Pine to greater heights as a permanent home for leading software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs).

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the ranks of Pine Services Group," said Schmidt. "I am ready to hit the ground running with my team and our strong CEO community to seize the opportunities available in this large market space. We will champion Pine's mission of prioritizing sustainable long-term growth with leaders who want a permanent home for their companies."

Brad Wittwer, co-founder and COO of Evergreen, commented on Schmidt's appointment: "We are thrilled to bring someone of Jana's caliber on board to lead the Pine team. She couples a listen-first, high-care leadership style with a tenacious orientation toward results. Her appointment will enable us to better serve our customers and partners, as well as act as a reminder of our commitment to investing in top-tier talent in the business planning software space."

Jana Schmidt previously served as president of Quisitive's PayiQ, a first of its kind cloud-enabled payments platform that was recently acquired by Fulcrum IT Partners. Before that, she served as the President & CEO of Harland Clarke Corp. (now Vericast), a marketing technology company. Schmidt spearheaded the acquisition of QuickPivot, a customer data platform that aided in the transformation of the billion-dollar tech-enabled services company.

Before her role at Harland Clarke Corp., Schmidt served as the President and CEO at Ecova (now ENGIE Impact), a global energy and sustainability analytics company. During her tenure, she strengthened Ecova's market position through the acquisition of the technology platform company Retroficiency, which provided automated building analytics.

Jana's experience and skills will directly transfer to her new role as Pine's CEO, where she will develop and foster partnerships with operating company leadership to help deliver organic growth. Additionally, her expertise in acquisitions will support the significant inorganic efforts being put forth to scale Evergreen's global business application portfolio.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for industry-leading business planning software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Pine supports its operating companies by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business, while prioritizing sustainable long-term growth. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, Touchdown PR for Evergreen, 7013407859, [email protected], https://www.evergreensg.com/

SOURCE Evergreen