Pine Services Group Expands Internationally with Acquisition of DB Computer Solutions

"Expanding Pine's footprint outside of the US is a huge milestone and an exciting growth opportunity. We're thrilled to partner with Ian and his team as our first Sage ERP partner internationally," said Ramsey Sahyoun, Co-Founder at Evergreen Post this

"After 35+ years of building DBCS, it was important to find a partner who could not only honour our legacy but also take our solutions to the next level. Pine has the resources, vision, and growth strategy to do just that, while ensuring we have the skills and support to grow into the future. Most importantly, our customers will continue working with the same dedicated people they know and trust, while also gaining access to an expanded set of products and services through Pine and Evergreen," said Ian Cumiskey, CEO at DB Computer Solutions.

The acquisition highlights Pine's commitment to meeting the needs of growing businesses worldwide. According to Gartner, global ERP software spending is forecasted to surpass $67 billion in 2025, with cloud ERP adoption growing at double-digit rates annually. In Ireland specifically, accelerated digital transformation has driven ERP demand across industries, as manufacturers and distributors sharpen their competitive edge through cloud-based financial management and integrated IT services.

"DBCS has been a valued Sage partner in Ireland for many years, with a strong track record of delivering Sage solutions to mid-sized businesses. Their acquisition by Pine Services Group brings new scale and momentum at a pivotal time. As they accelerate the growth of their Sage Intacct practice, we're excited to see more customers in Ireland gain access to powerful cloud-native financial management that supports smarter decisions, real-time visibility, and fuels long-term growth," said Paul O'Riordan, VP Medium Segment, UKI, Sage.

"Expanding Pine's footprint outside of the US is a huge milestone and an exciting growth opportunity. Our decentralized buy & hold strategy has resonated with business owners that want a true home for their company, and we're thrilled to partner with Ian and his team as our first Sage ERP partner internationally," said Ramsey Sahyoun, Co-Founder at Evergreen.

"We're thrilled to welcome DB Computer Solutions into the Pine family as we expand into Ireland. Ian and his team have built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional Sage and IT support services across the region. We look forward to building upon their foundation by supporting DBCS' customers and accelerating the growth of its Sage Intacct practice," said Elan Molko, Associate at Pine Services Group.

With this acquisition, Pine Services Group continues building its global ERP and managed services portfolio, bringing together best-in-class providers to deliver localized expertise and global resources.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a portfolio of prominent managed services and software companies led by world-class leadership teams. Pine partners with its operating companies to achieve sustainable growth and create long-term value. With an intense market focus, Pine helps its businesses stay aligned with the evolving needs of customers and markets. As a community, Pine operating companies are better together—sharing insights and best practices to elevate performance across our companies. As part of the Evergreen Services Group family, Pine offers a permanent home for businesses that put people and customers at the heart of their mission. Learn more at www.pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen