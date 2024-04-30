Pine Services Group Welcomes ERP Industry Veteran, Nancy Harris, as an Advisor

"Nancy's expertise will be invaluable as we design and execute our growth plan," said Jana Schmidt, CEO of Pine Services Group. Post this

Harris has a strong track record of building high-performance management teams, successfully integrating newly acquired businesses into acquiring entities, growing mid-stage and mature businesses and leading teams through significant change. Before her retirement in 2021, Harris was a software industry senior executive with 36 years of experience leading teams, most recently as the executive vice president and general manager of Sage North America and now as a board member at Acumatica.

"Nancy's expertise will be invaluable as we design and execute our growth plan," said Jana Schmidt, CEO of Pine Services Group. "Having an industry veteran and first-class leader like Nancy advising Pine is a sign of our strong commitment to building a lasting legacy of acquiring and holding ERP businesses indefinitely and supporting management as they grow their companies."

Founded in 2021, Pine Services Group supports top ERP service partners and global business application companies by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business all while providing a home that fosters long-term growth. Under this vision, Pine will build a legacy of continued support and longevity for its partners.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for industry-leading software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Pine supports top software partners and ISVs internationally by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business, while prioritizing sustainable long-term growth. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

