Pine Services Group Welcomes Inixion to Its Family of Companies

Inixion's team of certified consultants and developers bring more than 300 years of combined Sage experience, serving industries such as construction, professional services, food and beverage, distribution, manufacturing, and chemicals. The company's focus on larger, more complex ERP implementations sets it apart in the market, earning it an award-winning reputation and a trusted position within both the global Sage X3 and Sage Intacct communities.

The addition of Sage Intacct to Inixion's portfolio in September reflects its forward-looking mindset and dedication to providing scalable, cloud-based financial management solutions to its customers in both the UK and US.

"As founders reflecting on almost 20 years of building Inixion, Jo and I are excited to lead the business into its next chapter. By joining Pine Services Group—an organisation with a true buy-and-hold philosophy and a decentralised operating model that empowers its businesses—we are confident that Inixion has a good home for its future," said Ian Bromley, CEO, Inixion. "The wealth of shared resources and expertise across the group strengthens us for the long term and enhances our ability to deliver even more value to our customers and provides our employees with fantastic opportunities as Inixion grows over the coming years."

"We are thrilled to welcome Inixion into the Pine Services Group family. Their deep expertise in Sage X3 and their recent expansion into Sage Intacct demonstrate a disciplined, forward-looking approach to serving customers," said Joel Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, Pine Services Group. "Our visit with the Inixion team in London reinforced not only the strength of their operational capabilities but also how well their culture and performance mindset align with Pine's values. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and expanding Pine's Sage capabilities across the UK and Europe."

"We're delighted to see Pine expand its portfolio with Inixion, deepening the impact of Sage X3 for manufacturers and distributors." said Gretchen O'Hara, EVP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Sage. "Together with our strategic partners, we're helping customers modernize complex, cross‑border operations and unlock real‑time insights at scale. This is about measurable outcomes: faster time to value, stronger resilience, and a platform that grows with them across sites and markets."

This partnership further strengthens Pine Services Group's presence in the ERP space while reinforcing its commitment to empowering businesses through a buy-and-hold philosophy and decentralized operating model.

About Inixion

Inixion is a UK-based Sage X3 and Sage Intacct specialist and long-standing Sage partner, serving customers in the UK, North America, and beyond. The company delivers, supports, and enhances Sage X3 and Sage Intacct for organisations with complex, multi-entity and cross-border operations, backed by a 100% project success rate and more than 300 years of combined Sage expertise. For more information about Inixion, visit https://inixion.com/.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit http://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

