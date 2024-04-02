Pine Services Group Welcomes Tommy Dziedzic as New CFO

Dziedzic will be working with recently appointed CEO, Jana Schmidt, to position Pine Services Group for opportunity and expansion within the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Pine Services Group, the ERP branch of Evergreen announces the appointment of Tommy Dziedzic as its new chief financial officer. Pine will benefit from Dziedzic's 10+ years of private equity expertise as he assists in leading the company to excel as a long-term destination for enterprise planning and business application software companies.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic high caliber team. Evergreen's model of buy and hold coupled with Jana's strong leadership have me enthusiastic about what this company will become," said Tommy Dziedzic, CFO at Pine Services Group. "I look forward to bringing my PE backed financial experience into the organization, accelerating a growth path beyond the high bar Pine has already set."

Tommy Dziedzic has experience working for businesses of different scales, ranging from a small startup with $2m in revenue to established brands like The Home Depot. His latest role was as president and CFO of a mitigation and restoration services company where he focused on acquiring several companies as the business expanded in the southeast region. Prior to that role, he was serving as the global head of FP&A, commercial finance, M&A and financial reporting at Diversified where he led the creation of a best-in-class FP&A group and evolved the operational finance team in support of a multinational global organization. For Pine, Dziedzic will bring his passion for building strong teams that assist in growing the financial acumen and business performance of the organization.

"Tommy is a great addition to the Pine Services Group team, and we welcome him warmly. He brings his financial skills, vision, and operational experience in both public and private companies," said Pine Services Group's CEO, Jana Schmidt. "Tommy will play a key role in leading strategic finance management across our portfolio, starting with the nine existing operating companies under Pine and growing to the many companies we intend to acquire as long-term holdings."

Founded in 2021, Pine Services Group supports top software partners and ISVs internationally by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business all while providing a home that fosters long-term growth. Under this new guidance, Pine will strive toward a new era of continued support and longevity for its partners.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for industry-leading software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Pine supports top software partners and ISVs internationally by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business, while prioritizing sustainable long-term growth. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

