Pinellas Park to Become Home to a Transformational New Project

"Park Junction will assist in revitalizing this district and is an exciting project not only for residents but for everyone visiting the area." said City Manager Bart Diehold." Post this

Eateries: Foodie paradise with commissary kitchen spaces for both established restaurants and up-and-coming concepts.

Drinkeries: Multiple coastal-themed bars featuring locally brewed and distilled beverages.

Concert Venue: Green space with open seating and amphitheater for hosting musicians and community events.

Outdoor Common Area: Central plaza with lush landscaping and public art installations will offer a place for gatherings, markets, outdoor dining, with an enclosed children' s play area.

Walking and Biking Paths: Sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes will encourage active transportation, as well as enhance connections to nearby businesses and the historic Park Station .

. Brewery and Distillery Operations: Tours, tasting rooms, and educational opportunities for students of the University of South Florida St Petersburg Brewing Arts program.

Park Junction "will be a cornerstone of the City Center District," said Nick Colonna, Community Development Administrator of Pinellas Park. "The City expects (Park Junction) to be a space for Pinellas Park residents to congregate, which will contribute to our vision for a walkable City Center District."

"Park Junction will assist in revitalizing this district and is an exciting project not only for residents but for everyone visiting the area." said City Manager Bart Diehold.

Construction at 5805 Park Blvd is expected to be completed in late 2025. Local eateries and merchants interested in joining Park Junction are encouraged to apply at ParkJunction.com.

Meanwhile, Mastry's Brewing Co continues to win awards for brewing excellence in St. Pete Beach. Operations for both the brewery and the planned craft spirits distillery will be expanded to Park Junction upon completion. Follow Park Junction on social media for new project updates.

About Mastry's Brewing Co

Mastry's Brewing Co was founded by locals Matthew and Danie Dahm. The St. Pete Beach brewery was named in honor of their enduring family history in Pinellas County. They enjoy supporting the local community through philanthropic efforts and events.

Contact:

Matthew Dahm, Founder, Mastry's Brewing Co. | [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Dahm, Mastry's Brewing Co., 1 727-202-8045, [email protected], mastrysbrewingco.com

SOURCE Mastry's Brewing Co.