Pinellas Preparatory Academy Strengthens Commitment to Student Safety, After Former Teacher Indictment

2. Updating adult screening and monitoring policies

The school is reviewing expansion of its already rigorous background check protocols, including ongoing fingerprint monitoring and annual safety reviews. A dedicated subcommittee of board members and safety advisors is evaluating national best practices to accelerate implementation.

Upon learning of the arrest, PPA immediately notified all stakeholders and took swift action to ensure transparency and student protection. Personal phone calls were made to each parent, and a private meeting was held with the families of students in the teacher's classroom, attended by school leadership and representatives from the FBI.

The school also proactively collaborated with the Pinellas Park Police Department to conduct a full search of the classroom and nearby restrooms using a K9 unit trained to detect electronic devices. No suspicious materials were found.

To ensure continuity and minimize disruption for students, PPA appointed an experienced staff member to take over the classroom and finish out the school year.

"As I told the Tampa Bay Times, we were blindsided by this news, but we acted immediately," said Jessica Hill, Principal of PPA. "From notifying families and collaborating with law enforcement to enhancing our internal policies, we're committed to making sure nothing like this ever arises again in our community."

