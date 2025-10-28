Pines & Trent Storage Credits StorageDefender Smart Technology to Boosting Revenue and Reducing Break-ins

"When you look at the difference between what one incident costs and all of the costs involved with it, such as repairs, rent compensation, and labor, it is way better to invest in StorageDefender than pay for all of the costs involved with a burglary," -Astra Vaughan, Pines & Trent Storage Post this

>98% Reduction in Nefarious Activity

7 out of 10 Tenant Opt-In Rate for Smart Units

$12 Monthly Revenue Increase per Unit

$168 Lifetime Revenue Increase per Tenant

"When you look at the difference between what one incident costs and all of the costs involved with it, such as repairs, rent compensation, and labor, it is way better to invest in StorageDefender than pay for all of the costs involved with a burglary," said Astra Vaughan, General Manager at Pines & Trent Storage. "It gives our tenants added peace of mind with features they appreciate, and I also sleep better at night knowing our facility is being defended. The peace of mind alone is worth the investment."

Other than using StorageDefender to strengthen facility safety, Smart Units became the primary tool Pines & Trent used to justify rate increases, helping them overcome a challenging, price-sensitive local demographic. The facility quickly found that tenants were highly willing to pay for the added value and connectivity of the Smart Unit service. Moreover, the service's simple, text-based interface was a key factor in its high adoption rate, especially among the facility's older tenant base.

"Raising our rents to meet market rates caused some pushback, but StorageDefender Smart Units helped us reclaim higher rates and maximize our revenue," Vaughan continued. "By showing tenants the value of the service and the peace of mind it offers, we've found they are much more accepting of the price increase."

Ryan Stewart, Vice President of Client Success at StorageDefender, commented, "Pines & Trent's success is a powerful example of how StorageDefender's smart technology can deliver a competitive edge for small and growing operators. Their ability to simultaneously increase revenue, reduce crime, and provide a truly differentiated service is a testament to their forward-thinking approach."

For an in-depth look at Pines & Trent's success with Smart Units, download the full case study here. To learn more about StorageDefender's Smart Technology Solutions, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #219 during the upcoming Texas Self Storage Association Big Ideas in Storage Conference, October 29-31, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, providing safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

About Pines & Trent Storage:

Pines & Trent Storage is a Class A self-storage facility in Spokane Valley, Washington, providing a modern, secure, and high-value experience since opening in 2020. Committed to operational excellence, the gated facility features top-tier security, including digital video surveillance and coded gate entry. Pines & Trent is uniquely positioned as the exclusive local provider of StorageDefender Smart Units and Smart Zones, leveraging this advanced technology to establish a new benchmark for facility safety, differentiate their offering, and provide tenants with an unmatched level of peace of mind. (https://www.pinesandtrentstorage.com/)

