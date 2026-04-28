Pinewood.AI Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"Joining STAR feels like a natural progression, which will enable us to broaden our collaboration across the industry while we continue to establish ourselves in North America," said Bill Berman, Chief Executive Officer of Pinewood.AI. Post this

Pinewood.AI is also an approved DMS integration partner for Ford and Lincoln, General Motors, Honda and Acura, Toyota and Lexus, Kia, Hyundai and Genesis, BMW and Mini, and Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche in the United States. Working closely with each OEM, we are actively building deep, OEM‑approved integrations designed to deliver real‑time visibility across the entire dealership. Once live, these integrations will enable stronger financial control, faster and more informed decision‑making, and improved operational performance, helping dealers using Pinewood.AI's solutions to operate leaner, smarter, and more profitable businesses.

Having acquired the world's first automotive AI company, Seez, in 2025, the Pinewood.AI and Seez combined teams are at the forefront of AI knowledge and development, meaning they have plenty to share with STAR members, as the landscape of dealer operations continues to evolve.

"The Pinewood.AI executive team heralds from an automotive background, we've run dealerships, sold cars and lived the struggles of trying to identify efficiencies without clear data visibility. Our whole premise is to offer Solutions by Car People, for Car People," said Bill Berman, Chief Executive Officer of Pinewood.AI. "The success of our 40-year presence in the industry is underpinned by collaboration; we are continuously listening to what OEMs and automotive retailers want and need, and we innovate and develop solutions which meet those requirements. Joining STAR feels like a natural progression, which will enable us to broaden our collaboration across the industry while we continue to establish ourselves in North America. We're looking forward to engaging with fellow STAR members and making an impact when it comes to setting standards in automotive tech and AI."

"Pinewood.AI's expansion into North America and its commitment to building deep, OEM-aligned integrations make them a valuable addition to the STAR community," noted Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. "Their focus on data visibility, operational efficiency, and AI-driven innovation aligns closely with STAR's mission to advance open standards that support a more connected and efficient automotive ecosystem. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve our domain model and API initiatives."

About Pinewood.AI

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon's UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML company.

For more information, visit Pinewood.AI

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership's IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

CI&T Media Relations Contact:

Zella Panossian

Illume PR for CI&T (US)

[email protected]

STAR Media Relations Contact:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], www.starstandard.org

SOURCE STAR Standard