Pink Bags & Joyful Hearts: UBCF's Successful Homecoming Event Pampers 116 Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

The event offered attendees a unique and uplifting experience. Each guest received personalized assistance in choosing gifts for their breast cancer journey from a curated selection valued at nearly $1,125,000. From cozy clothes and pampering beauty products to household essentials and even toys for loved ones, the Pink Bag selections aimed to bring a touch of comfort and joy to those facing breast cancer.

"Many thanks to everyone who worked the Huntington Pink Bag Event," expressed attendee Doreen C. "I had a fun day "shopping" for goodies & taking my mind off of my treatments...I will never forget the love & generosity of the United Breast Cancer Foundation & how special you all made me feel." Doreen's words echo the spirit of the event: a chance to relax, feel cared for, and forget about challenges for a while.

Attendee Kathleen V. expressed her delight, "I attended this event and had not smiled so much in a long time. The ladies were such a joy to work with, made me feel special. I received so many lovely things; skin care, hair care products, clothing, sneakers, household items, etc. So many items and surprise gifts! My princess day. Thank you thank you."

The Spring Pink Bag Event wasn't just about the gifts; it blossomed human connection and empowerment. UBCF recognizes the significant emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis. This kind of positive experience can be particularly beneficial for individuals navigating the challenges of breast cancer.

"I walked out uplifted and in the best mood I've experienced since I can't remember when," shared attendee Lynda B.

The Pink Bag Event provided not only practical support but also a boost of encouragement. "Thank you for inviting me to the Pink Bag Event," remarked Sandra C. "The crew were wonderful and very generous guiding me through all the wonderful things available to me as a 'cancer fighter'. Your organization helps me continue my fight."

The overwhelming success of the Spring Pink Bag Event underscores UBCF's commitment to supporting those facing breast cancer. While details are still under wraps, UBCF is excited to announce there will be additional events later this year. Team UBCF is gearing up for the next big event in Rhode Island, Saturday, April 27th. Visit our website, follow us on social media and stay tuned for further announcements!

About UBCF

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

To learn more about UBCF's mission and how to get involved, visit https://www.ubcf.org/

