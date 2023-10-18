PINK Breast Center along with INFINITT Mammo PACS; Working Towards Early Detection

"Breast cancer won't wait – everything else must." Tweet this

Andreia Santos-Lima, CEO of ImageCare Radiology, hopes the campaign will emphasize the need for preventive measures. She says, "Our campaign acts as a reminder that women's health cannot be put on hold. Having an annual mammogram is crucial for early detection of potential health concerns. Identifying issues early allows for more effective planning and customized treatment options."

According to the American Cancer Society, around 43,250 women may succumb to breast cancer. Early diagnosis is vital in treating the disease effectively; very early-stage cases have a 97-100% chance of being cured.

PINK Breast Center offers state-of-the-art AI-powered 3D mammography technology to ensure the most accurate early diagnosis for women.

"Our skilled team and cutting-edge equipment set us apart," Santos-Lima said while emphasizing community outreach aspects of their current awareness campaign, particularly in underprivileged communities. "Healthcare involves community engagement. Since not everyone has insurance coverage, spreading awareness about mammograms, preventive care, and early detection is crucial."

PINK Breast Care employs INFINITT mammo PACS; a comprehensive mammography viewing solutions for full-field digital mammography, breast MRI, ultrasound, and other critical images. INFINITT Mammo PACS provides fast image loading and customizable viewing tools for full-field digital mammography, breast MRI, ultrasound, and other digital images on a single workstation. It allows for individual or group presets and features a protocol loop sequence for tailored viewing—while Digital Breast Tomosynthesis delivers three-dimensional images for more accurate screening or diagnoses. Mammo Tracking MQSA can seamlessly integrate with easy activation as an add-on module.

Other benefits include:

Integrates with Tomosynthesis manufacturers and automatically aligns current exam with priors.

Accelerates image loading for volume reading and remote viewing.

Improves abnormality detection with 2D CAD overlays.

Saves annotations and key images.

INFINITT North America and PINK Breast Care look forward to a brighter future, working together towards early detection and better patient outcomes.

