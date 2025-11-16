Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" Cologne -In honor of its 50th Anniversary

Pink Floyds! In honor of Wish You Were Here's 50th Anniversary we created something special for the fans. Those of us who feel the music deeply and are interested in multi-sensory experience -something to add another level to the musical journey.

We're beyond thrilled to be able to work on such an amazing project and bring it each of you.

To that end, we sonically infused the oils (see below) used to create the aromatics in this unique blend. And we chose the aromatics based on how we feel they align with the music, the genius and exquisite creation that is Pink Floyd's, Wish You Were Here.

We hope this brings something very special to your Pink Floyd experience, something that heightens your connection and deepens the connection to the music.

A contemplative aroma, very 1975.

Aromatic Notes: Earthy, Incense, Deep, Warm

Hand blended and bottled in a UV glass roll on bottle 1.7 OZ

Ingredients: Organic Jojoba sonically infused essential oils.

This is a pre-order and estimated to ship mid-late December.

Included is a bonus sticker

Sonically/Vibrationally infused explained..

When essential oils are exposed to sound vibrations, especially music, it can influence the kinetic behavior of the molecules during blending.

Sound waves create gentle oscillations in the liquid medium. These vibrations can cause the oil molecules to move more actively, increasing the rate at which they intermingle and blend. How smooth they blend and how much they blend.

Low-frequency sounds may produce slower, wave-like motion, while high-frequency tones can create rapid, fine agitation—each influencing how oils layer and integrate.

Oils with similar vibrational signatures may synchronize more easily under sound exposure, leading to more cohesive and emotionally resonant blends.

To sum it up

This blend was harmonized through sound—exposed to the Wish You Were Here album that gently stirred the oils at a vibrational level. Each note of the fragrance becomes an echo of the songs themselves, carrying their rhythm, emotion, and soul into the fragrance.

(P) & © 2011, 2018, 2025 Pink Floyd Music, distributed by Sony Music Entertainment. Under license to Perryscope Productions LLC

