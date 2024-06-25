Pink Media (@PinkMediaLGBT) Celebrates LGBTQ+ Small Business Successes Amid Pride 2024 Challenges

While much of corporate America has decided to sit this Pride season out, LGBTQ+ small business has risen to the challenge by supporting LGBTQ+ media, marketing and non-profit firms in 2024. The results thus far have been amazing!
NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here we are in the final days of Pride Month, June 2024, and we want to acknowledge and show our appreciation and gratitude to the many LGBTQ+ small businesses that have stepped up to offset some of the advertising revenue losses experienced by LGBTQ media like Pink Media this year. Many large brands chose to sideline themselves for Pride 2024, still recovering from the backlash faced by Bud Light, Target, and even Disney in 2023. As a result, much of corporate America has decided to sit this Pride season out.
It's no secret that in 2024, many larger companies have decided to take a step back. This has significantly impacted the revenues of several LGBTQ+ media, marketing, and non-profit organizations, leading to layoffs and several business closures. However, there is light at the end of this proverbial tunnel. A combination of newer LGBTQ+ business and media models, including influencers, video content creators, and technology-focused marketing firms, are rising to the forefront. LGBTQ+ audiences are still out there, and businesses want to reach them. In today's marketing environment, these businesses have become adept at reaching their audiences directly. What they often seek now is a media/marketing partner that can help elevate and amplify their messaging to an even wider, yet focused and targeted LGBTQ+ audience.
In this environment, Pink Media and #ILoveGay have achieved significant successes this year, with one recent campaign garnering over 10 million video views in one week!
This is the result when a business collaborates with a company that excels in online marketing and advertising. Pink Media's strategy lies at the intersection of advertising, marketing, and PR, incorporating elements of a media company and an influencer. We leveraged our #ILoveGay network and our expertise in digital advertising to broadcast our client's message to a wide, yet highly targeted audience beyond their current social media following. In essence, Pink Media and #ILoveGay are hybrid companies, combining the best of LGBTQ+ media with the strategic prowess of an LGBTQ+ online marketing firm with 30 years of experience.
"In today's world, everyone claims to be a marketing expert, but understanding the community you are trying to reach, knowing how to engage with your followers, recognizing the brands they are loyal to, and identifying the right platforms based on age demographics, makes a huge difference," states Fabrice Tasendo, Executive Vice-President of Pink Media, based in Los Angeles. "We have these skills and experience in-house, which is how we achieve these exceptional results."
"Understanding the client's specific niche LGBTQ+ audience is crucial for implementing a targeted advertising strategy," says Matt Skallerud, President of Pink Media, based in the New York City area. "By blending our #ILoveGay organic social media reach with a paid campaign, we can widen the audience while keeping it well-targeted to the client's specific LGBTQ+ demographic, enabling these posts to go viral."
With this advertising and marketing strategy in place and succeeding, it's now simply a matter of ensuring that corporate America recognizes its value as they prepare for their comeback for Pride Month 2025.
