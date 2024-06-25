Pink Media (@PinkMediaLGBT) Celebrates LGBTQ+ Small Business Successes Amid Pride 2024 Challenges

"By blending our #ILoveGay organic social media reach with a paid campaign, we can widen the audience while keeping it well-targeted to the client's specific LGBTQ+ demographic, enabling these posts to go viral." Post this

In this environment, Pink Media and #ILoveGay have achieved significant successes this year, with one recent campaign garnering over 10 million video views in one week!

This is the result when a business collaborates with a company that excels in online marketing and advertising. Pink Media's strategy lies at the intersection of advertising, marketing, and PR, incorporating elements of a media company and an influencer. We leveraged our #ILoveGay network and our expertise in digital advertising to broadcast our client's message to a wide, yet highly targeted audience beyond their current social media following. In essence, Pink Media and #ILoveGay are hybrid companies, combining the best of LGBTQ+ media with the strategic prowess of an LGBTQ+ online marketing firm with 30 years of experience.

"In today's world, everyone claims to be a marketing expert, but understanding the community you are trying to reach, knowing how to engage with your followers, recognizing the brands they are loyal to, and identifying the right platforms based on age demographics, makes a huge difference," states Fabrice Tasendo, Executive Vice-President of Pink Media, based in Los Angeles. "We have these skills and experience in-house, which is how we achieve these exceptional results."

"Understanding the client's specific niche LGBTQ+ audience is crucial for implementing a targeted advertising strategy," says Matt Skallerud, President of Pink Media, based in the New York City area. "By blending our #ILoveGay organic social media reach with a paid campaign, we can widen the audience while keeping it well-targeted to the client's specific LGBTQ+ demographic, enabling these posts to go viral."

With this advertising and marketing strategy in place and succeeding, it's now simply a matter of ensuring that corporate America recognizes its value as they prepare for their comeback for Pride Month 2025.

