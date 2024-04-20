Pink Noire Beauty Supply & Cosmetics Celebrates Second Anniversary with Release of New Braid and Loc Gel

The Black Beauty experience is as much about how you feel and look as it is about the potential for you to recognize your own desire to explore, invest and grow ideas that support Black business. Post this

The latest addition to the suite of Pink Noire products is designed to provide innovative hold and control, helping braids and locs by reducing frizz, locking in moisture and creating a polished hair style without a white caste or residue. The release of this new product follows the success of the company's number one seller, an edge control gel, and their other daily use hair care essentials.

"As we celebrate our second year in business, we wanted to recognize our growth with this product release but also by highlighting other entrepreneurs in the Black Beauty community here in Memphis," stated Chasity Monroe. "Saturday will be a celebration of the diverse experience our customers and Black women have when seeking hair and beauty resources. I've pulled together a team of experts that will be sharing their advice and working directly with customers throughout the day."

The event kicks off a noon with recognized makeup artist, Destiney Lawrence who will be conducting a make-up class and will be followed by conversations with Charlette Logan, owner of the W Salon at 1PM, Melanie Mull-Saulsberry founder of the Memphis Skin Academy at 2PM, Tamika Turner founder of the Institute of Beauty Natural Hair School at 3PM and Takeisha Berry-Brooks founder of a Natural Affair Beauty Lounge at 4PM. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with these special guests, enjoy live music, special product discounts and the opportunity to win a scholarship to the Institute of Beauty Natural Hair School.

Monroe believes strongly in advocating for opportunities for Black women to grow in the entrepreneurial space. Before embarking on her own journey, Monroe served as the Director of Development at a venture philanthropy organization focused on supporting employment social enterprises through investment, funding, and technical assistance. Earlier in her career, she honed her expertise in market research and consumer insights while working with Procter & Gamble, specifically on beauty brands like Clairol.

"If my story or the story of any of our guests at this celebration inspires just one new entrepreneurial effort, we have won. The Black Beauty experience is as much about how you feel and look as it is about the potential for you to recognize your own desire to explore, invest and grow ideas that support Black business," said Monroe. "I hope that next year when we are celebrating our third anniversary, that we will be able to highlight other new Black owned businesses and that collectively we can recognize the economic impact we have on Memphis and Shelby County."

Earlier this year, Pink Noire received a $17,000 Inner-City Economic Development (ICED) Loan from the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis, to facilitate $25,000 worth of improvements at its store front. Funds from this award are dedicating to expanding salon space for both massage, makeup, and lash services.

About Pink Noire Beauty Supply & Cosmetics: Pink Noire Beauty Supply & Cosmetics is a leading beauty supply and cosmetics brand dedicated to redefining the standards of Black beauty and retail. Founded by Chasity Monroe, Pink Noire is committed to providing a highly curated assortment of brands, products, and services tailored to the needs of Black women. With a focus on exceptional customer service, product expertise, and an immersive shopping experience, Pink Noire Beauty Supply & Cosmetics is poised to become a trusted name in the beauty industry. To learn more visit www.pinknoire.com

Media Contact



LaReyna Tory, Pink Noire, 1 916-600-1650, [email protected], www.pinknoire.com

SOURCE Pink Noire