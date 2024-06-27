Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina Achieves Turtle Safe Certification

General Manager Bill Waichulis emphasizes the importance of this initiative: "Being a good citizen embodies our Socially Responsible core value, where we strive to protect our local environment, including the endangered species in our backyard." Post this

Additionally, all windows have been tinted at 15% to shield bright guest room lights from the beach, further safeguarding nesting areas.

Furthermore, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina is currently a candidate for the Coastal Connections Certification. Having completed one of the three required walkthroughs, the resort anticipates full certification by the end of the year. This additional certification underscores the resort's ongoing efforts to enhance its environmental stewardship and promote sustainable tourism.

For more information about the Turtle Conservancy and their conservation efforts, visit conserveturtles.org. To learn more about Coastal Connections and their certification process, visit coastal-connections.org.

About Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina Located on the pristine shores of Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina offers luxurious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. The resort is dedicated to providing exceptional service while prioritizing environmental conservation and sustainability. For more information, please visit pinkshell.com or call 1.888.222.7465.

