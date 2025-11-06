Pinkfong's Baby Shark and Snoop's 'Doggyland' join forces for an irresistible new singalong, 'Do The Shark'

"My grandkids still sing that [Baby Shark] song like it just dropped yesterday... We got together with the folks at Pinkfong, took that Baby Shark vibe and dogg-ified it into something special for their big 1-0 anniversary." - Snoop Dogg Post this

"Baby Shark's been a certified kids classic. My grandkids still sing that song like it just dropped yesterday. So I've always known that we had to doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo a Doggyland spin on it. We got together with the folks at Pinkfong, took that Baby Shark vibe and dogg-ified it into something special for their big 1-0 anniversary." - Snoop Dogg

"For the past ten years, Baby Shark has brought families together through music, dance, and joy. As we mark Baby Shark's 10-year anniversary, teaming up with Doggyland has allowed us to blend Baby Shark's playful charm with Doggyland's dynamic hip-hop energy, creating a fun and meaningful way to celebrate this milestone with fans around the world." - Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA

Doggyland continues to lead the way in children's edutainment by combining vibrant animation, memorable characters, and Hip-Hop-infused soundtracks that resonate across cultures. With its brand-new collaboration with Baby Shark, its sixth full-length album "Be Kind, Be You" and its standout "I Love Affirmations", Doggyland builds on its mission to help preschoolers and elementary schoolers grow into thoughtful, confident, and compassionate people.

Baby Shark has become a cultural phenomenon that connects generations through music. To mark its 10-year anniversary, The Pinkfong Company is celebrating through a series of global collaborations. After recently releasing a classical version of "Baby Shark" with the London Symphony Orchestra, Pinkfong is now teaming up with Doggyland to bring a fresh, new take on the beloved song. Through these collaborations, Pinkfong builds on its mission to create joyful experiences that bring families together across cultures and generations.

MORE ABOUT DOGGYLAND:

'Doggyland' is a 3D animated series that features a colorful cast of dogs in a vibrant world where they sing, rap, and dance to fun and educational songs that promote social-emotional and cognitive development in young children. Since its inception in 2022, 'Doggyland' has produced a variety of educational songs about affirmations, letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, and accepting others. The series has quickly become a favorite among families for its vibrant animation, memorable characters, and educational content. Co-created by the world-renowned superstar, songwriter, producer, and rapper, Snoop Dogg; Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children's franchise 'Hip Hop Harry,' Claude Brooks; and singer/songwriter, October London; the series focuses on delivering positive messages through music and storytelling, making learning an enjoyable experience for young viewers.

The cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast; including Woofee, voiced by October London, who is always cheering his friends on and a voice as smooth as Usher; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character who is known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious one of the group who is always discovering new adventures.

Doggyland is available on YouTube/YouTube Kids, HappyKids.tv, and Kidoodle.

MORE ABOUT THE PINKFONG COMPANY:

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

MORE ABOUT CLAUDE BROOKS:

Claude Brooks is the CEO of C To The B Productions. He started his career as an actor with notable success, and has acted in over 300 episodes of television. His production company has Executive Produced and created over 500 episodes of television within a vast range of genres, including sketch shows such as MTV's The Lyricist Lounge Show; sitcoms like Second Time Around; reality shows like VH1's Hey Luenell; and much more.

After creating, starring in and producing Claude's Crib for Paramount, Paramount Network Television gave him a production deal, which thrived for eight years. In the children's arena, Brooks created and produced The Discovery Kids' Emmy Nominated children's show, Hip Hop Harry, for which new content is currently being produced for over 15 digital platforms, and has spawned a live touring show and successful merchandising program. Brooks soon teamed with Rap superstar Snoop Dogg to form Doggyland Media and create the new innovative 3D animated series for children, Doggyland.

