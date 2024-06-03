Pinnacle Bank Partners with CorServ to Implement a Modern Credit Card Program for Commercial, Business and Consumer Customers

"We discovered CorServ offers distinct advantages by allowing us to better serve our customers with a variety of card products, participation in credit decisioning and options for local servicing." Post this

"This partnership with CorServ embodies our commitment of providing the best banking experience for our customers," said Shannon Fortson, Exec. VP - Chief Credit Officer of Pinnacle Bank. "We discovered CorServ offers distinct advantages by allowing us to better serve our customers with a variety of card products, participation in credit decisioning and options for local servicing."

"CorServ has partnered with banks across the US from California to Maine. With our headquarters in Atlanta, we are excited to partner with one of the best community banks in Georgia, Pinnacle Bank. This partnership provides their customers with a credit card program featuring increased capabilities for a convenient and simple experience," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "Our comprehensive credit card products and features empower Pinnacle Bank to meet the banking needs of their customers while enabling them to compete with national credit card issuers."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful credit-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com/

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a locally owned community bank and has continued to provide financial services for 90 years. It specializes in meeting customers' financial needs, both now and into the future.

http://www.PinnacleBank.com

