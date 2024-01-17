Pinnacle Expands Company Ownership and Promotes Senior Team Members in Key Markets to Partner

"The addition of Chris, Drew, and Kyle as owners is solidified by their tenure and commitment to their clients and the continued growth of their service lines, while attracting and winning new business for the entire organization," said David White, Partner. Post this

Chris Fete, based out of the St. Louis office, joined Pinnacle in 2011. As Partner in the Physician Compensation Valuation Division, Chris leverages his broad healthcare, financial, and legal expertise to provide strategic support for fair market value reviews of provider compensation arrangements. With a particular focus in digital health, Chris leads Pinnacle's engagements involving digital health start-ups, and health care technology companies. Chris is also the Vice-President of TeleNeph.

Drew Hoffman, based out of the Denver office, joined Pinnacle in 2010. As Partner in the Physician Compensation Valuation Division, Drew provides leadership to a diverse portfolio of healthcare clients utilizing his vast expertise in fair market value analysis and transaction arrangements. Leveraging his expertise and passion around medical device development and the life sciences, Drew also serves as Partner with MRC Global.

Kyle Kramer, based out of the Philadelphia office, joined Pinnacle in 2015. As Partner in the Strategy & Operations Division, his broad expertise includes organizational strategy and transformation, physician engagement and leadership, business development, strategic partnerships, operations enhancement and systems improvement. With 30 years' experience, his leadership is invaluable to Pinnacle and his clients.

"Having worked alongside Chris, Drew and Kyle for many years, I couldn't be more proud and excited about the opportunity to add them as fellow partners. As leading industry experts, what makes them truly exceptional is that they embody the very best of individuals. Not only are they responsible for who we are today, but their ownership will continue to advance the future of Pinnacle," said Anthony Long, Partner.

Pinnacle represents a family of companies with a national footprint providing a broad range of strategic, financial/valuation, and operational/regulatory/compliance services to the healthcare industry and healthcare organizations such as hospitals, health systems, ASCs and medical practices. The Pinnacle family of companies includes Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, Pinnacle Enterprise Risk Consulting Services, Pinnacle Healthcare Revenue Solutions, MRC Global and TeleNeph.

