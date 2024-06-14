Pinnacle Financial Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Agility Insurance Services to Accelerate Growth in the ACA Market

"As a leader in the health and wealth markets, expanding existing channels was a no-brainer," said Kevin Shields, President and CEO of Pinnacle Financial Services. "We're excited to partner with Agility for top-notch administrative support. Our agents will greatly benefit as we grow our ACA and ancillary product offerings." Post this

"As a leader in the health and wealth markets, expanding existing channels was a no-brainer," said Kevin Shields, President and CEO of Pinnacle Financial Services. "We're excited to partner with Agility for top-notch administrative support. Our agents will greatly benefit as we grow our ACA and ancillary product offerings."

Pinnacle's extensive distribution channels will continue to grow and drive ACA business nationwide, while Agility's robust back-office support will power the ACA distribution, ensuring efficient and effective service delivery.

"As one of the top ACA General Agencies, the partnership with Pinnacle is a natural fit," said Steve McLaughlin, CEO at Agility. "With our resources and incredible team partnering with Pinnacle's outstanding network of agents and partners, we have the ability to provide agents with unmatched resources. We know the partnership will be highly successful, and Pinnacle's agents and agency partners will benefit from our extensive experience in ACA and ancillary products."

Pinnacle Financial Services is a national marketing organization licensed in all 50 states. The company is dedicated to serving independent insurance agents and agencies by providing world-class service, training, and back-office support. Visit PFSInsurance.com and follow Pinnacle Financial Services on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

