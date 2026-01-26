Pinnacle Financial Services Launches New Agent Website, Elevating the Digital Experience for Independent Agents Nationwide

"Our agents are the heartbeat of everything we do," said Kevin Shields, CEO of Pinnacle Financial Services. "This new website isn't just a redesign, it's a strategic investment in our agents' success." Post this

The redesigned website is also built to complement Pinnacle's BOSS Agency Management and CRM platforms, creating a unified digital experience for agents. By aligning the website with BOSS, Pinnacle enables smoother workflows, improved data continuity, and easier access to the tools agents rely on to manage, grow, and scale their businesses.

"Our agents are the heartbeat of everything we do," said Kevin Shields, CEO of Pinnacle Financial Services. "This new website isn't just a redesign, it's a strategic investment in our agents' success. We listened closely to their needs and built a platform that empowers them to grow faster, work smarter, and deliver exceptional value to their clients."

The new site features improved navigation, mobile-friendly functionality, enhanced resources, and clearer pathways for agent engagement across Pinnacle's Medicare, health, life, annuity, and long-term care solutions. The platform is also designed to scale alongside Pinnacle's expanding national footprint and growing agent community.

"Our goal was to create a digital experience that mirrors how Pinnacle operates, proactive, supportive, and built for growth," said Angela Palo, Chief Operating Officer of Pinnacle Financial Services. "This launch reflects months of collaboration across teams and direct feedback from agents. The result is a site that simplifies workflows, improves communication, and helps agents focus on what matters most: serving their clients."

The website launch underscores Pinnacle Financial Services' broader mission to provide independent agents with best-in-class tools, carrier relationships, and operational support while maintaining a culture rooted in partnership, transparency, and long-term success.

The new agent website is live and available now at www.pfsinsurance.com

