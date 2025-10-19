Pinnacle Funding Network Expands National DSCR Platform as Rates Hit Two-Year Low

Pinnacle Funding Network announced the nationwide expansion of its DSCR lending platform as investor demand surges amid lower interest rates. The firm's programs allow real estate investors to refinance and scale portfolios based on property income rather than personal income.
DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Funding Network ("PFN"), a private real estate lending firm specializing in DSCR, bridge, fix-and-flip, and new construction loans, today announced a nationwide expansion of its Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan platform to meet rising investor demand as interest rates reach their lowest levels in two years.
The company's expanded DSCR programs are designed to help real estate investors refinance higher-rate loans, unlock equity, and scale portfolios without the documentation requirements of traditional banks.
"We're seeing one of the biggest opportunities for investors in years," said James Loffredo, Founder and Principal of Pinnacle Funding Network. "When rates drop, serious investors look to reposition, refinance, and pull out trapped capital. Our platform gives them the speed and flexibility to do it while banks are still catching up."
PFN's DSCR products allow borrowers to qualify based on property income rather than personal income, creating a faster, more predictable financing process for rental and portfolio investors. The firm's proprietary systems and capital partnerships now support loans in most U.S. markets, including both long-term and short-term rental properties.
As refinancing and new acquisitions accelerate in 2025, PFN's goal is to provide investors with streamlined underwriting, transparent terms, and market-leading service.
"Our focus is on experienced investors who want to move quickly in a changing rate environment," Loffredo added. "This expansion is about empowering them to take advantage of market timing and continue building wealth through real estate."
About Pinnacle Funding Network
Pinnacle Funding Network is a private real estate lending firm providing DSCR loans, fix-and-flip, bridge, and new construction financing for real estate investors nationwide. Built by investors for investors, PFN helps clients grow their portfolios with flexible funding solutions and fast, transparent closings.
Website: https://www.pinnaclefundingnetwork.com
