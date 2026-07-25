Pinnacle Sports Group's custom indoor home gym at the 2026 St. George Parade of Homes demonstrates how modern home gym concepts are changing to meet the needs of active families through durable, multipurpose design.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Sports Group featured a custom indoor home gym in Home #4 at the 2026 St. George Parade of Homes. The project showcases how athletic construction can meet the growing demand for multipurpose, flexible recreation spaces, providing home gym design inspiration in luxury homes.

The gym is part of a $12.295 million residence built by Modern Edge Design and Build and designed by Fox Terra Design. Instead of a dedicated workout room, the space serves as an area for sports, family activities and everyday use.

How Are Indoor Home Gyms Changing in Luxury Homes?

Luxury homes are increasingly incorporating flexible athletic spaces that serve multiple purposes. Rather than functioning solely as fitness rooms, these spaces are designed to accommodate sports, recreation, entertainment and everyday family life.

For the St. George Parade of Homes project, the indoor gym was built to withstand moisture, heavy foot traffic, bikes, scooters and regular activity while maintaining its appearance and performance. The installation uses SnapSports athletic surfacing to create a space that supports a variety of recreational uses year-round.

The project also demonstrates that homeowners seeking home gym design inspiration are prioritizing durable materials and layouts that adapt to changing family needs without sacrificing design quality.

What Does the Home Gym Project Highlight?

The featured home gym showcases Pinnacle Sports Group's approach to designing and building custom indoor gyms and backyard courts for residential properties across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.

The company specializes in creating versatile athletic spaces tailored to each family's lifestyle, with projects ranging from indoor home gyms to backyard courts for multiple sports. It also designs and constructs commercial athletic facilities for schools, recreation centers, municipalities, churches, businesses and private sports facilities.

While the Parade of Homes project features a large luxury residence, its focus on flexibility also reflects design principles found in small-space home gym layout ideas, where careful planning allows a single room to support multiple activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are some of the most common questions about Pinnacle Sports Group.

What are the best indoor home gym designs?

Many homeowners are choosing indoor home gyms with durable athletic flooring and flexible layouts that can accommodate sports, recreation and other regular activities.

What was featured at the St. George Parade of Homes?

Pinnacle Sports Group completed the custom indoor home gym featured in Home #4 of the 2026 St. George Parade of Homes.

How was the featured indoor home gym designed for families?

The indoor home gym was designed as a multipurpose athletic space with durable SnapSports surfacing that can withstand moisture, heavy foot traffic, scooters, bikes and everyday family activities.

About Pinnacle Sports Group

Pinnacle Sports Group is a licensed general contractor specializing in custom indoor home gyms, backyard courts and commercial athletic facilities. Founded in 2015, the company serves Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and has completed more than 650 projects. As the exclusive distributor of SnapSports athletic surfaces, Pinnacle Sports Group provides turnkey athletic construction projects from design through installation.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Pinnacle Sports Group, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://pinnaclesportsgroup.com/

SOURCE Pinnacle Sports Group