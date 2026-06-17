Pinnacle Technology Partners (PTP) Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

PTP is proud to achieve Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network," said Ethan Simmons, CEO of PTP. "Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise shows that our team is dedicated to helping Life Sciences companies achieve their company goals by leveraging innovation of AWS." Post this

PTP is proud to achieve Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network," said Ethan Simmons, CEO of PTP. "Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise, including the extensive accreditation and certification process, shows that our team is dedicated to helping Life Sciences companies achieve their company goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS."

To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

PTP accelerates scientific innovation by managing the technology complexity that slows discovery, delivering purpose-built IT and cloud solutions on AWS that enable Life Sciences organizations to focus entirely on advancing treatments from discovery through commercialization.

An example of PTP accelerating scientific innovation is the architecture work PTP conducted for Moyae. Moyae partnered with PTP to automate medical document processing and patient intake workflows in a life sciences environment. Built on AWS Textract, AWS HealthLake, Amazon S3, and a secure review workflow, the solution replaced manual form handling with a scalable system that extracts, validates, and structures patient data while improving accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency.

"Working with PTP on this project was a great experience. Brantley [PTP Account Manager] and the team brought a thoughtful and innovative approach that really stood out, and we shopped across several groups! Overall, the collaboration was seamless, and the customers were very happy with the product." - Douglas Phung, Co-Founder, Moyae

About PTP

PTP exists to accelerate scientific innovation by solving the complex through technology & services that are intelligent, secure and frictionless. Purpose-built for biotechnology environments, we combine deep scientific understanding with advanced technology management across CloudOps, SecOps, NetOps, and UserOps. Our experts support life sciences organizations through their complete lifecycle—from preclinical discovery to global commercialization. By managing technical complexity and ensuring continuous compliance, we enable research teams to focus entirely on advancing treatments from discovery through commercialization.

Media Contact

Gary Derheim, PTP, 1 972-370-5851, [email protected], https://ptp.cloud

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