Pins & Needles to Feature BERNINA Innovation at World of Quilts Event in Purchase, NY

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pins & Needles, an authorized BERNINA and bernette dealer, is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming World of Quilts event at Purchase College Gymnasium on May 3–4, 2025. This premier quilting showcase, a celebration of traditional, modern, and art quilting, will bring together more than 250 quilts, engaging speakers, exclusive vendor exhibits, live demonstrations, and quilts for sale, making it a must-attend weekend for sewing and quilting enthusiasts.

Throughout the weekend, Pins & Needles will present an inspiring lineup of the most innovative machines from BERNINA, including the prestigious BERNINA 990, the versatile L 890 overlocker/coverstitch combo, and the precision-driven Q 16 longarm quilting machine. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the full BERNINA and bernette product lines, offering machine options suited for every skill level and project.

Special guest Hayley Grych, Top-of-the-Line Specialist at BERNINA of America, will be on-site throughout the event to demonstrate the extraordinary capabilities of BERNINA's top machines. Hayley will share expert insights, machine features, and sewing techniques, helping guests discover firsthand the unmatched craftsmanship, innovation, and Swiss engineering that define BERNINA.

Adding even more excitement to the weekend, attendees will have the chance to enter a raffle for a bernette 08 Straight Stitch machine, generously donated by Pins & Needles. Built for speed, durability, and precision, the b08 offers professional straight-stitch quality ideal for quilters, garment makers, and serious sewists seeking industrial-grade performance in a compact design.

The World of Quilts event will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Purchase College Gymnasium, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY. Admission is $15 and includes full access to all exhibits, demonstrations, and special activities throughout the weekend.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.northernstarquilters.com/event/world-of-quilts/.

