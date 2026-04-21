Pins and Needles to Host "Sewcial Retreat" Two-Day Sewing Experience in Mount Kisco

"This has truly become one of our favorite events. There's something special about stepping away from the day-to-day and spending time sewing alongside others who share the same passion," said Lisa Alfonzetti, Owner, Pins and Needles. Post this

Throughout the weekend, guests can work on individual projects at their own pace—whether finishing works in progress or starting something new—while enjoying the camaraderie of a creative community. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided both days to support a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

"This has truly become one of our favorite events. There's something special about stepping away from the day-to-day and spending time sewing alongside others who share the same passion. It's a welcoming, inspiring environment where attendees can focus on their projects, connect with fellow makers, and leave feeling accomplished and re-energized," said Lisa Alfonzetti, Owner, Pins and Needles.

The Sewcial Retreat costs $295 per attendee. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.pinsandneedlesny.com/module/class/634408/sewcial-retreat.

Pins and Needles is located at 128 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

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