Pintail Coffee Earns Prestigious 2024 Minority & Women's Business Award

Farmingdale, NY-based specialty coffee roaster recognized for donating 100 percent of its profits to help end hunger
FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pintail Coffee, a leading supplier of high-quality specialty coffee that donates 100 percent of its profits to local hunger-relief organizations, has been honored with The Business Council of New York State's 2024 Minority & Women's Business Award, according to Zaki and Rahat Hossain, husband and wife team who co-founded the Farmingdale, NY-based Pintail Coffee. Since the inception of its "Ending Hunger, One Cup At A Time" initiative Pintail Coffee has donated the equivalent of 555,000 meals through the Feeding America® national networks of food banks, including Island Harvest Food Bank on Long Island.
The Minority & Women's Business Award, sponsored by National Grid, recognizes minority, women and LGBTQ businesses for their success and is consistent with The Business Council's core belief of promoting economic growth and prosperity for all. Fifty-five businesses from across New York State were nominated by state legislators for this year's award. New York State Senator Monica Martinez nominated Pintail Coffee. The awards ceremony was held on September 19, 2024, at the Sagamore Hotel in Bolton Landing on Lake George, NY.
"This award highlights our continuous efforts to uplift minority- and women-owned businesses within the coffee industry, ensuring we contribute to a more inclusive and equitable business environment," said Mr. Hossain, a successful immigrant from Bangladesh, who was instrumental in the development of the K-Cup and other packaging technologies. "We are deeply grateful to our team, partners, and customers for their ongoing support in making this mission possible. We will continue to brew change, empower communities, and serve hope."
Hossain 's motivation for creating Pintail Coffee to help fight hunger was based on witnessing, first-hand, the devastating nutritional, emotional and developmental effects of hunger and food insecurity in his home country and around the world.
Ms. Hossain added, "As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, 100 percent of our profits are donated to help end hunger. We believe that no one should go without a meal, and by sharing the success of our business, we aim to fight food insecurity on a global scale. With every cup of Pintail Coffee, you enjoy a high-quality brew and support the mission to create a world where everyone can access nutritious food."
"Congratulations to Pintail Coffee on their success and mission to feed the hungry," said Heather Briccetti Mulligan, president & CEO of The Business Council, in a press release. "The Business Council is proud to recognize Pintail Coffee with the Minority & Women's Business Award. It is truly an honor to shine a light on the many remarkable businesses across the state that are led by hardworking individuals of all races, colors, and creeds."
"Pintail Coffee Inc. exemplifies what it means to be a community-driven business, making an impact far beyond its roastery," said Sen. Martinez. "The company's commitment to donating all profits to hunger relief is a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. I am proud to have nominated it for this well-deserved recognition."
About Pintail Coffee
Built on the premise of "Ending Hunger, One Cup at a Time" and driven by a desire to help those in need, co-founders Zaki and Rahat Hossain started Pintail Coffee to address the critical public-health crisis of hunger in America, while providing a superior cup of coffee to its customers. Pintail donates 100 percent of its profits to Feeding America® and its national network of food banks, ensuring that every purchase of its carefully roasted coffee varieties provides meals for people struggling with hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.pintailcoffee.com.
Media Contact
Donald Miller, West End Strategies, Ltd., 1 516-330-1647, [email protected], www.westendstrategiespr.com
SOURCE Pintail Coffee
