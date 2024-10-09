Pintail Coffee Earns Prestigious 2024 Minority & Women's Business Award

"As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, 100 percent of our profits are donated to help end hunger. We believe that no one should go without a meal, and by sharing the success of our business, we aim to fight food insecurity on a global scale." Post this

"This award highlights our continuous efforts to uplift minority- and women-owned businesses within the coffee industry, ensuring we contribute to a more inclusive and equitable business environment," said Mr. Hossain, a successful immigrant from Bangladesh, who was instrumental in the development of the K-Cup and other packaging technologies. "We are deeply grateful to our team, partners, and customers for their ongoing support in making this mission possible. We will continue to brew change, empower communities, and serve hope."

Hossain 's motivation for creating Pintail Coffee to help fight hunger was based on witnessing, first-hand, the devastating nutritional, emotional and developmental effects of hunger and food insecurity in his home country and around the world.

Ms. Hossain added, "As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, 100 percent of our profits are donated to help end hunger. We believe that no one should go without a meal, and by sharing the success of our business, we aim to fight food insecurity on a global scale. With every cup of Pintail Coffee, you enjoy a high-quality brew and support the mission to create a world where everyone can access nutritious food."

"Congratulations to Pintail Coffee on their success and mission to feed the hungry," said Heather Briccetti Mulligan, president & CEO of The Business Council, in a press release. "The Business Council is proud to recognize Pintail Coffee with the Minority & Women's Business Award. It is truly an honor to shine a light on the many remarkable businesses across the state that are led by hardworking individuals of all races, colors, and creeds."

"Pintail Coffee Inc. exemplifies what it means to be a community-driven business, making an impact far beyond its roastery," said Sen. Martinez. "The company's commitment to donating all profits to hunger relief is a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. I am proud to have nominated it for this well-deserved recognition."

About Pintail Coffee

Built on the premise of "Ending Hunger, One Cup at a Time" and driven by a desire to help those in need, co-founders Zaki and Rahat Hossain started Pintail Coffee to address the critical public-health crisis of hunger in America, while providing a superior cup of coffee to its customers. Pintail donates 100 percent of its profits to Feeding America® and its national network of food banks, ensuring that every purchase of its carefully roasted coffee varieties provides meals for people struggling with hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.pintailcoffee.com.

