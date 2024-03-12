Pintuck & Purl to Host First-Ever 'BERNINA By the Sea' Event

"We're doing all we can to make BERNINA by the Sea a memorable experience for our guests. From the historic Wentworth by the Sea location to connecting BERNINA lovers and sewing enthusiasts together," shared Smith. Post this

Highlights of BERNINA by the Sea:

Education: Masterclasses and instruction by BERNINA team members featuring machines like the B 790 PRO, L 890, B 770 QE PLUS, B 570 QE and B 475 QE.

BERNINA Access: Complete class supplies and access to BERNINA machines will be available during classes.

Event Pricing and Special Financing: Exclusive offers on BERNINA machines will be available during this retreat within the iconic Wentworth Solarium.

Giveaways and Raffles: Exciting prizes will be given away throughout the event.

Networking Opportunities: This retreat is dedicated to fostering community and allows BERNINA enthusiasts to connect with one another as well as with industry experts.

Maggie Smith, owner of Pintuck & Purl and host of BERNINA by the Sea, is thrilled to welcome guests to this thrilling event. "We're doing all we can to make BERNINA by the Sea a memorable experience for our guests. From the historic Wentworth by the Sea location to connecting BERNINA lovers and sewing enthusiasts together," shared Smith. She even mentioned having thematic outfits each day demonstrating how every detail has been thoughtfully considered and implemented.

Tickets for BERNINA by the Sea are $1,149 and registration is required. Those interested can register on Pintuck & Purl's website. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Pintuck & Purl's BERNINA by the Sea page or contact Pintuck & Purl at (603) 418-7157 or [email protected].

About BERNINA of America

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

