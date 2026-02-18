Pintuck & Purl to Host Second 'BERNINA By the Sea' Retreat

The Authorized BERNINA Dealer invites sewing enthusiasts to a four-day immersive event focused on education, community, and creativity

NEWCASTLE, N.H., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pintuck & Purl, the authorized BERNINA Dealer known for inspiring sewists throughout New England and beyond, is thrilled to announce the return of its signature retreat, BERNINA By the Sea, taking place once again at the historic Wentworth by the Sea in Newcastle, New Hampshire.

After a successful inaugural event in 2024, BERNINA By the Sea is back for a second year, welcoming sewing enthusiasts of all skill levels to gather for four unforgettable days of hands-on learning, connection, and creative exploration. The retreat is designed to foster a vibrant and supportive environment where attendees can expand their techniques, try new machines, and build lasting friendships within the sewing community.

Participants will enjoy immersive workshops and interactive sessions featuring a variety of BERNINA machines, guided by expert educators and special guests. From skill-building masterclasses to inspiring "round robin" style learning opportunities, the event encourages attendees to step outside their comfort zones and discover new approaches to sewing, quilting, and embroidery.

Maggie Smith, owner of Pintuck & Purl and host of BERNINA By the Sea, shared what makes the retreat so special:

"This has truly become one of my favorite events," said Smith. "There's something magical about the space, the people, and the overall vibe. It's such an immersive, community-focused experience, and it's incredible to see attendees bond during the weekend and stay connected long after they return home. Everyone leaves feeling accomplished, inspired, and genuinely happy."

Highlights of BERNINA By the Sea include:

Education: Instruction and masterclasses led by BERNINA experts and special guests

Hands-On Access: Use of BERNINA machines throughout the event

Community & Connection: A retreat atmosphere designed to foster meaningful friendships

Round Robin Learning: Opportunities to explore new techniques and styles in a fun, supportive setting

Exclusive Offers & Giveaways: Special event pricing, financing, raffles, and prizes

Registration is required, and space is limited.

For more information, event updates, or to register, visit Pintuck & Purl's official BERNINA By the Sea page or contact the store directly at (603) 418-7157 or [email protected].

About BERNINA of America

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

