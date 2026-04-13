PIODATA Unveils SecureX™ Flash Drive: Enterprise-Grade Security Meets Always-Accessible, Cross-Platform Storage

The Revolutionary SecureX USB Flash Drive disrupts the traditional flash storage industry for professionals handling sensitive data, by combining biometric security, universal compatibility, and intelligent access control to safeguard the stored data across PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PIODATA today announced the launch of the SecureX™ Security Flash Drive, a next-generation USB storage solution engineered for professionals who require uncompromising data protection and backup with immediate, offline accessibility. Designed for high-stakes environments — including medical, military, and technology sectors — SecureX delivers a secure, portable alternative to cloud storage that is always within reach and ready to perform.

In an era where critical files often live in the cloud, access and security aren't always guaranteed. Network outages, restricted environments, hackers, or login failures can derail presentations and workflows at the worst possible moment. SecureX eliminates that risk by ensuring your most important files are physically with you, instantly accessible on virtually any device with a USB connection, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets.

Secure, Accessible—Anywhere Work Happens

Whether presenting in a secure facility, working remotely, or traveling between offices, SecureX provides seamless plug-and-play access across all platforms. No delays. Just secure, immediate access to your files when and where you need them. SecureX is Apple MFi-certified, providing users with additional access and security on iOS devices like iPhone and iPad.

Familiar, Frictionless Authentication

SecureX removes the burden of managing yet another password. Users can securely log in using credentials they already trust:

Apple ID or Google ID authentication via SecureX proprietary software or App

Face ID or Touch ID for fast, biometric access on iPhone and iPad

This approach combines enterprise-grade security with everyday simplicity, making protection effortless without sacrificing control.

Trust Circle: Intelligent, Controlled Sharing

At the core of SecureX is PIODATA's proprietary Trust Circle technology, redefining how secure storage is shared. The device owner can authorize up to 16 total users, each with their own unique access credentials. Permissions can be granted or revoked at any time, without ever compromising the underlying encryption or exposing data broadly. This makes SecureX ideal for collaborative environments where sensitive files must be shared selectively, securely, and dynamically.

Enterprise-Level Protection, Built In

SecureX safeguards all stored data behind advanced AES-256 keylock encryption, ensuring that even if the device is lost or stolen, files remain completely inaccessible to unauthorized users. Unlike traditional flash drives, where data is exposed the moment it's plugged in, SecureX keeps everything locked until verified authentication is completed.

A Smarter Alternative to the Cloud

SecureX complements, not replaces, the cloud by solving its biggest vulnerability: access dependency. With SecureX, professionals gain:

Immediate offline access to critical files

Full ownership and control of sensitive data

Protection from connectivity issues and cyber threats

"Your phone is protected. Your laptop is protected. Why isn't your flash drive?" said Cindy Hou, Sr. Product Manager at PIODATA. "SecureX delivers the level of security professionals expect, combined with the simplicity they'll actually use every day."

Redefining Portable Data Security

As digital workflows expand across devices and platforms, SecureX sets a new benchmark for secure, portable storage—bridging the gap between convenience and control. It empowers users to confidently manage, transport, and share sensitive information without compromise.

About PIODATA

PIODATA has been a staple in the digital storage industry for more than two decades. The brand name was derived from the terms "PIONEER + DATA," symbolizing its role as a Pioneer in the digital DATA storage market. The brand's mission is to drive the development, optimization, and expansion of digital storage technologies across all portable computing platforms.

In its early years, PIODATA focused on the optical storage sector, offering high-quality optical drives and media, as well as other storage devices. As digital storage technology evolved, the brand expanded its product lineup to include flash memory and solid-state drive (SSD) solutions, catering to various digital storage applications for Windows, Mac, and Chromebook computers. As an Apple MFi certified supplier, we are also able to provide a wider range of smartphone and tablet offerings for Apple iOS iPhones and iPads, as well as Android devices.

To meet these demands, PIODATA introduced a range of innovative digital storage products, including iXflash, iXflash Cube, iXCharger, and SecureX, providing enhanced multifunctional integration. These products have become essential tools in everyday life while also contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste, aligning with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

Media Contact

Cindy Hou, PIODATA, 1 626-282-5300, [email protected], https://www.piodata.com/

SOURCE PIODATA