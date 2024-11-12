Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation Changes Name to North Port St. Joe Community Development Corporation; Hires New CEO

"This transformative time is not just about a new name or new CEO—it's about amplifying the mission of the CDC to create lasting, positive change in the heart of the North Port St. Joe community," said Richard Benderson, CEO. Post this

"We are excited to enter this new chapter with a stronger brand and new full-time leadership," said Dannie Bolden, local consultant for North Port St. Joe Community Development Corporation. "We remain dedicated, alongside our volunteer Board, to bringing new opportunities to the residents of North Port St. Joe, while advancing our ongoing campaign for environmental justice."

The non-profit has also launched a new website, http://www.northportstjoecdc.org, to serve as a hub for reporting on progress and to act as a hub for community communication.

With the name change, NPSJCDC has appointed its first full-time CEO, J. Richard Benderson. He brings 20 years of experience in community development, planning and economic revitalization. Benderson previously served as a Cooperative Development Specialist at the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, where he led programs to advance community growth and resilience. He aims to build partnerships will help drive impactful projects and support sustainable development for the organization.

"I'm honored to join the North Port St. Joe Community Development Corporation at this pivotal time of growth for the organization," said Richard Benderson, CEO. "This transformative time is not just about a new name or new CEO—it's about amplifying the mission of the CDC to create lasting, positive change in the heart of the North Port St. Joe community."

About North Port St. Joe Community Development Corporation

The North Port St. Joe Community Development Corporation (NPSJCDC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) community-based organization. It was formerly known as Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation.

The organization works on behalf of the residents of North Port St. Joe, located on the north side of Port St. Joe in Northwest Florida, to deliver improvements in public health, housing and prosperity. The CDC is also dedicated to helping the community recover from a history of environmental injustices that have led to long-term health, infrastructure, and economic impacts. Visit northportstjoecdc.org to learn more.

