Pioneer in Workforce Relevant Education Launches New Bachelor's Degree Program to Train Aspiring Data Scientists

As the use of data continues to rise exponentially — one estimate suggests that the world by 2025 will generate 463 exabytes of digital data daily — the demand for data science specialists will grow to keep pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, the number of data science jobs in the United States will increase over the next decade by 35% — or nearly 12 times faster than the total for all U.S. occupations. The federal government estimates that data scientists currently earn a median wage of nearly $50 per hour, or $103,500 annually.

To help meet this critically important demand for data science skills, the new BSDS program will teach students about the modern practice and theories underpinning data science, methods and tools, and computing and mathematics principles. Students will also learn how to analyze complex data science programs and create computing-based solutions; how to use data visualization techniques to present data that tells a story; how to communicate effectively in a variety of settings; and how to work in a legal, ethical and professional manner as a member of a data science team.

Each BSDS student will complete a capstone project to help an existing small business solve real-world data science issues. Students will pick from one of three pathways that provide deeper dives into specialized computer science topics. These concentrations are AI and machine learning, cybersecurity analytics, and bioinformatics.

As a Veteran-founded MSI, National University has a student population that reflects the shifting — and highly diverse — demographics of higher education today. Well known for its distinctive focus on serving adult learners, educators and Veterans for over 50 years, the university honed its unique expertise in developing workforce-relevant degrees and credentials designed specifically for working adults.

To learn more about the BSDS program, visit NU.edu.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

