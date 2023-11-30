Pioneer Library System to be Featured on Dennis Quaid-hosted Viewpoint Education Series

Pioneer Library System and Viewpoint Education Program to Spotlight Vital Role of Community Libraries
MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the acclaimed educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, is announcing a collaboration with Oklahoma's Pioneer Library System. This collaboration will underscore the indispensable role of libraries in communities across the country and showcase their profound impact on individuals, families, and organizations.
Scheduled to film on December 5, 2023, this special segment will feature prominent experts and community figures who will delve into the enduring relevance of libraries and the positive influence they exert on diverse aspects of society. Pioneer Library System's segment is set to be distributed in early 2024, amplifying the message of the pivotal role libraries play in fostering education, community engagement, and empowerment.
The Pioneer Library System, known for its dedication to providing access to cutting edge technology, access to state-of-the-art resources, and cultural enrichment, is excited for the opportunity to share the library's story through this initiative. The segment will showcase the library system's wide variety of quality programs, services, and the impact they have on residents of all ages.
"Today's libraries offer so much more than just books," says Kelly Sitzman, Pioneer Library System's Director of Communications and Employee Development. "There are so many outdated views of what public libraries offer. From free exercise classes to hands-on STEAM enrichment, libraries are transforming the lives of our communities and bettering our citizens. This series will give a glimpse into all the lifechanging work librarians do for their communities each and every day."
The forthcoming Viewpoint segment will explore the multifaceted aspects of the Pioneer Library System, including its role in increasing digital literacy, enhancing learning and development, and support for local initiatives. Experts and community leaders will provide valuable insights into how libraries contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the communities they serve.
As the filming date approaches, anticipation is building for the release of this enlightening segment, which promises to be an eye-opener for viewers on the profound impact libraries have on society. Stay tuned for a closer look at the Pioneer Library System and the extraordinary stories that make it an essential pillar in community development. For more information visit: https://pioneerlibrarysystem.org/
