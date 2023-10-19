Pioneering Achievement: FHU Senior Re'Elle Crowell Celebrated as the First Student to Pass Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Exam

"Our accounting students are motivated, sharp and eager to learn, and the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner credentialing meets the needs of these students and current employer demands." Post this

Certified Fraud Examiners excel in the career paths of accounting, auditing, governance, risk management, compliance and investigation. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and notes the following benefits for students:

CFEs earn 17% more than their non-certified colleagues.

Robert Half International identifies the CFE as being "in-demand… one of the most marketable credentials today."

Nearly 90% of Fortune 500® companies employ at least one CFE.

Dr. Tom DeBerry, program coordinator of the B.B.A./M.S. in accounting and fraud examination, explained, "Our accounting students are motivated, sharp and eager to learn, and the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner credentialing meets the needs of these students and current employer demands." He further added that "graduates from the program are immediately eligible to sit for both the CPA and CFE exams."

The College of Business is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) for the M.B.A. and the B.B.A. in accounting, finance, management and marketing. The Freed-Hardeman College of Business is seeking ACBSP accreditation for its newer programs, including the B.B.A. degrees in sport administration, financial planning and business analytics, M.B.A. in healthcare administration and an M.S. in accounting and fraud examination. Accrediting more than 300 institutions, ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation association for business education. The association embraces the virtues of teaching excellence and emphasizes to students that it is essential to learn. Additional information on the B.B.A./M.S. in accounting and fraud examination is available at fhu.edu/accounting.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

