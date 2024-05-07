Pioneering AI for Human Capital: Announcing EV3 Global, Solving the Trillion Dollar Employee Turnover Problem

"EV3 is building what is poised to be a transformative hiring solution for applicants and employers," said Brandon Cruz, Managing Partner at Real Tech Capital. Post this

Founded in 2022, EV3 Global is focused on helping companies eliminate the guesswork of hiring by utilizing objective data within sophisticated, unbiased, AI learning models to solve the trillion-dollar turnover problem. EV3's software exclusively uses objective data to provide a unique, non-discriminatory view of employment history, application integrity, and employee reliability.

The company's leadership team has a combined 75+ years of entrepreneurial experience founding and building marketing, software, and data science companies. Together, they are focused on harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technology and data analytics to provide unrivaled and unprecedented insights for hiring managers.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment for our customers and the employment landscape. Throughout our entrepreneurial endeavors, the team has first-hand experience with the pressures our customers encounter daily in talent management, especially in hiring and retention. We are proud of the outsized ROI delivered to our early customers including a measurable reduction in the time-to-fill all roles and improving hiring metrics across an organization," said Frank Richards, CEO. "With this new funding, we are poised to broaden our impact, enabling more enterprises to experience the transformative effects of unbiased AI models. This is a generational paradigm shift in how organizations hire and retain the best talent."

About EV3 Global

EV3 Global's vision is to solve the $1 trillion dollar annual economic impact of employee turnover through its proprietary solutions. By utilizing vast amounts of impartial data and AI models that have been built specifically for non-biased decisioning, EV3 is reducing employee turnover and improving corporate culture while empowering employees to take control of their careers by ensuring they thrive throughout the arc of their chosen path.

