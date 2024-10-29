Pioneering fibroid treatment celebrates 30 years of changing women's lives

Thanksgiving marks the 30th anniversary of Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), a life-changing, non-surgical treatment. Interview America's first UFE patient and the physician who pioneered this alternative approach to a widespread female health problem. UFE offers a 94% success rate, preserves fertility and empowers women to avoid hysterectomies and fibroid surgeries.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 1994, Patient H., age 37, was experiencing vaginal bleeding that couldn't be stopped. She was told she had "a fibroid problem" – an enlarged, non-cancerous tumor in her uterus. She was also told hysterectomy was her only option.

Fibroids are a leading cause of hysterectomy, (surgical removal of the uterus), in the United States. Roughly half of the 600,000 hysterectomies performed annually are due to fibroids.

Patient H. chose to become – on November 24, 1994 – the first patient in America to have Uterine Fibroid Embolization, (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure that shrinks fibroids by blocking their blood supply. UFE was developed in France and introduced to America by her physician, Dr. Bruce McLucas, and The Fibroid Treatment Collective.

30 years later, America's first UFE patient remains fibroid-free. Every Thanksgiving she celebrates this life-changing option – with the daughter she was told she could never have.

Hundreds of thousands of women have avoided fibroid surgery thanks to UFE, which has a quick recovery and 94% success rate solving fibroid symptoms that include heavy bleeding and pain in the back, in the abdomen, and during sex.

Far too few women know about this non-surgical alternative. Fibroids remain a common health issue among women between 30 and 50 years old. Hysterectomy or myomectomy (surgical removal of fibroids) are still the treatment choices most commonly offered to patients -especially African American women, whose incidence of fibroids is roughly 50% of the black female population.

In 2024, when a woman's ability to make informed choices about her own health is crucial, UFE's upcoming 30th anniversary is an opportunity to educate women about all their fibroid treatment options.

Patient H and her 25-year-old daughter are available for interviews, as is Dr Bruce McLucas, pioneer of Uterine Fibroid Embolization and a lifelong advocate of less invasive treatment for women. Please watch the one that was conducted by Dr Bruce McLucas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BE--NXV5I8&ab_channel=FibroidTreatmentCollective

