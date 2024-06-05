Pioneering New Drug Modalities: The Future of Therapeutic Leadership, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will examine how the future of drug discovery is being shaped by technological advancements and scientific breakthroughs, particularly through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and transformative collaborative ecosystems. Post this

They will also highlight how Revvity Signals' cutting-edge solutions, such as the Signals Research Suite, can support and accelerate multimodal drug discovery efforts by providing tools that facilitate collaboration, streamline data management and empower scientists.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the impact of new drug modalities, strategic considerations for navigating the drug discovery field and the role of data-driven strategies.

Join Zev Wisotsky, Director of Drug Discovery Informatics, Revvity Signals, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pioneering New Drug Modalities: The Future of Therapeutic Leadership.

