Pioneering Quantum Physicist Dmitry Green Joins Quantum Coast Capital to Drive Breakthrough Innovations

Quantum Coast Capital (QCC) is expanding its leadership in quantum technology with the appointment of Dmitry Green as Chief Science Officer & General Partner. With a track record of groundbreaking research in quantum physics and a decade in quantitative finance, Green will spearhead QCC's investment strategy, identifying and scaling the next wave of transformative quantum innovations.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Coast Capital (QCC) is pleased to announce that Dmitry Green, PhD has joined the firm as Chief Science Officer and General Partner. With more than two decades of original research in quantum physics and extensive experience in financial strategy, Green brings an unmatched combination of expertise to QCC's efforts to accelerate innovation and drive value in the rapidly evolving quantum technology sector.

Green is a recognized leader in quantum science, with a diverse research portfolio. Currently an adjunct professor at Boston University, his groundbreaking paper "Paired States of Fermions in Two Dimensions with Breaking of Parity and Time-Reversal Symmetries and the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect" has been recognized as a milestone by the American Physical Society and has garnered over 3,900 citations, serving as a a cornerstone in the study of topological quantum materials. His recent work on combinatorial gauge symmetry and superconducting wire networks, published in leading journals such as Physical Review Letters, is already helping catalyze developments in synthetic quantum matter.

In parallel with his academic achievements, Green has built a strong track record in the financial sector over 20+ years. While serving in a variety of leadership roles, such as Chief Risk Officer, he navigated complex risk environments within leading hedge funds and developed and executed advanced trading strategies to optimize portfolio performance.

"Dmitry is a visionary in quantum science and a proven leader in applying rigorous analysis to solve complex challenges," said Matt Cimaglia, Founder & Managing Partner of QCC. "His unique mix of expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to identify, support, and scale the most promising technologies in the quantum space. Dmitry's leadership will enhance our ability to deliver meaningful value to our investors and partners."

Green's arrival comes as QCC positions itself to lead the commercialization of quantum technologies, with a focus on scalable solutions that address real-world challenges.

"Quantum technology is in the midst of a dramatic acceleration in discovery and innovation that is both rare and tremendously exciting. It is emerging rapidly from theory to impact and will dramatically reshape markets and redefine the technological landscape," Green said. "At Quantum Coast Capital, I am excited to combine my experience in both research and business to identify and develop the innovations that will drive this transformation. Financial markets constantly remind us that timing is everything. I believe that both the scientific and market conditions for quantum are ideal and QCC is ideally positioned to capture that value."

Green's appointment comes at a critical time, as the global focus on quantum innovation intensifies. The United Nations' International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (2025) underscores the field's potential to address complex challenges and create new opportunities across sectors. Learn more: quantum2025.org

In his role as Chief Science Officer and General Partner, Green will lead QCC's scientific and technical due diligence, guide investments in high-impact technologies, and build strategic partnerships with leading innovators in academia and industry. His leadership will position QCC as a key player in the commercialization of quantum breakthroughs.

